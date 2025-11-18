Liverpool have ‘pretty much wrapped up’ another ‘fantastic signing’; Real Madrid admitted defeat

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have ‘pretty much wrapped up’ Marc Guehi’s transfer despite interest from Real Madrid, according to Bruno Alemany.

The Merseysiders narrowly missed out on signing the Crystal Palace centre-back in the summer transfer window.

This comes amid reports of La Liga interest in the Englishman, with both Real Madrid and Barcelona keeping a close eye on the 25-year-old’s expiring contract (running out in 2026).

Guehi has already made clear his intention to leave the Eagles in 2026.

Marc Guehi ready to complete Anfield transfer

Alemany addressed suggestions that one of La Liga’s giants could beat Arne Slot’s outfit to the signing in question.

“He’s a good player. He seems to me to be a great centre-back who has been a starter for some time with the English national team,” the journalist spoke on Sique Rodríguez’s El Bar show on YouTube.

“He plays on the left, although he’s not left-footed; he handles his left foot well, too.

“I think it would be a fantastic signing, but I think Liverpool have it pretty much wrapped up, to be honest.”

This very much tracks with prior reporting on the subject, with Lewis Steele’s Spanish sources already of the mind earlier in November that Guehi had given his word to the Premier League champions.

The appeal, of course, is obvious for a club like Real Madrid, which has, of late, prioritised free (or mostly free) transfers to bolster its defence.

Real Madrid defensive signings Fee paid Dean Huijsen £50m (release clause) Alvaro Carreras £43m Trent Alexander-Arnold Free transfer (with £8.8m fee to expedite move) Fran Garcia £4.4m Antonio Rudiger Free transfer David Alaba Free transfer

* Real Madrid defensive transfers since the 2021 summer window (via Transfermarkt)

Alemany went on to add: “Real Madrid were also interested. Yes, I’ve read some information that they were also waiting because there was some doubt.

“He’s one of those centre-backs who’s on the shortlist of big clubs to reinforce the position without paying a transfer fee.”

You can catch the full discussion on Marc Guehi’s transfer future below, courtesy of AS:

Why beating Real Madrid and Barcelona to Guehi transfer matters

Getting Marc Guehi’s transfer all but signed, sealed and delivered – for either the January or summer transfer window – offers Liverpool a significant advantage.

We know two things already:

Ibrahima Konate is currently likely to run down his contract (expiring next summer), leaving the Reds with three senior centre-backs

Liverpool need to sign a long-term successor for Virgil van Dijk (and potentially a replacement for his French centre-half partner)

A third, additional concern, that’s worth bearing in mind, is that we don’t yet know in what condition Giovanni Leoni will be after recovering from a torn ACL.

The worst-case scenario for sporting director Richard Hughes is Liverpool possibly needing as many as three new centre-backs to address all concerns (and that’s assuming Joe Gomez doesn’t seek pastures new).

That’s a lot of work for the club to get through in the summer window. And, really, you don’t want anything distracting you whilst facing the unenviable task of finding the future leader of our backline.

So, landing Guehi would leave Liverpool’s recruitment team with potentially two-thirds (or half) of the work remaining.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile