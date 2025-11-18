Report: Liverpool could be offered chance to sign ‘world-class’ forward who former Red adores

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool could reportedly be offered the chance to sign a ‘world-class’ forward in 2026 amid the possibility of an exit from his current club.

The Reds heavily revamped their attack during the summer transfer window, bringing in two new centre-forwards in Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak for approximately £200m (Sky Sports).

However, Arne Slot’s side continue to be linked with reinforcements in the final third, with Lewis Steele reporting in recent days that Anfield chiefs are ‘keen’ on a prospective swoop for Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo, and an opportunity could also present itself for a striker from the Bundesliga.

Liverpool could be offered chance to sign Serhou Guirassy

Accoring to TEAMtalk [via CaughtOffside], there is a ‘belief’ that Serhou Guirassy could seek an exit from Borussia Dortmund next year, and the 29-year-old has a ‘special’ release clause which could enable certain clubs to sign him.

Liverpool are named among the teams who could viably land the Guinea international, although Manchester United are seemingly more likely to be targeted by intermediaries trying to engineer a move to England for the striker.

Are Liverpool likely to make a move for ‘world-class’ Guirassy?

Guirassy’s goal return since the start of the 2022/23 season has been staggering – he’s netted 89 times in 123 appearances for Stuttgart and Dortmund combined, with Roman Weidenfeller (an ambassador at the latter club) labelling him a ‘world-class‘ centre-forward.

Former Reds midfielder Nuri Sahin – who previously managed the Guinean at Signal Iduna Park – hailed the 29-year-old as a ‘classic number 9’ who excels in terms of his link-up play (bundesliga.com), and his rate of 0.66 non-penalty xG per 90 minutes places him among the top 5% of positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year (FBref).

For all that, however, he doesn’t appear to fit the profile of a typical FSG signing, particularly in terms of his age (he turns 30 in March), and Liverpool have already invested heavily in the centre-forward position in recent months.

Even right now, Slot has been presented with a dilemma as to how (or whether) Ekitike and Isak can fit effectively into the same line-up, and the Reds boss doesn’t exactly need another name to be thrown into that mix to try and satisfy.

In truth, it’s difficult to see Guirassy ending up at Anfield if he were to leave Dortmund next year, although it should be compelling to see where he might go if he does move on from his current club in the coming months.

