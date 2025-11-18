How have Liverpool’s summer departures fared since leaving Anfield?

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

To describe the summer of 2025 as one of change at Liverpool would be quite an understatement.

The months which followed the Reds’ 20th league title will be remembered for the tragic loss of Diogo Jota first and foremost, and there was also a substantial amount of transfer activity both into and out of Anfield.

Almost £450m was spent on new signings, although £228m of that was recouped through player sales as the Merseysiders got plenty of money back into their coffers (Sky Sports).

While plenty has been said and written about the players Liverpool signed in the summer, what about those who went the other way? How have they been faring since they left Anfield?

Which first-team players left Liverpool in the summer of 2025?

Trent Alexander-Arnold

The departure of our former vice-captain was an acrimonious one as he effectively ran down his contract to leave for Real Madrid for a pittance.

After several weeks out through injury, he recently returned to Anfield with his new club as they lost to Liverpool on a night when the fans who used to cheer his name showed that their feelings about him have changed drastically over the past few months.

Darwin Nunez

The Uruguay striker had lost his place in the team under Arne Slot last season, and it was perhaps no great surprise that he moved on to Al-Hilal in August.

Since joining the Saudi Pro League outfit, the 26-year-old has struck four goals in eight games, a solid return which could’ve been even higher were it not for a knee injury in September.

Luis Diaz

The Colombian was a hugely popular figure at Anfield, and his loss to the team is being felt since he left for Bayern Munich in late July.

The 28-year-old has been outstanding for Vincent Kompany’s side, with 11 goals to his name already this season, needing just six more to match his tally from the whole of his final campaign at Liverpool.

Caoimhin Kelleher

The Irish goalkeeper is finally enjoying his status as a number 1 at Brentford, helping Keith Andrews’ side to defeat the Reds 3-2 last month, along with seeing off Manchester United and Newcastle and drawing with Chelsea.

His country have reaped the benefit from him being a fixed starter at club level, with the Corkman being one of Ireland’s standout players as they dramatically secured a play-off berth in the World Cup qualifiers.

Jarell Quansah

The centre-back departed for Bayer Leverkusen in early July, having struggled for starts at Liverpool last season, and like Kelleher, he’ll feel that the decision to leave has been vindicated by playing on a weekly basis.

The 22-year-old was also rewarded with a senior England debut in their 2-0 win over Albania on Sunday as they rounded off a flawless World Cup qualifying campaign.

Tyler Morton

After making just five senior appearances under Slot, the midfielder joined Lyon for £15m in August and has started all but one of their Ligue 1 games so far this term.

The 23-year-old has been earning rave reviews in France, building on the success he had with England under-21s over the summer as they retained their European crown, in which he played a vital role.

Ben Gannon Doak

The Scottish forward was sold to Bournemouth for £25m just days after the Cherries lost to Liverpool at the start of the season, but unlike several of the Reds’ other summer departures, he’s been left relying on sporadic game-time.

The 20-year-old has yet to start in the Premier League for his new club, with Andoni Iraola handing him just 53 top-flight minutes, but he continues to be a regular for Scotland and netted in their 3-2 defeat to Greece last Saturday.

Nat Phillips

After several loans and almost a decade on Liverpool’s books, the defender cut his ties with Anfield in the summer as he joined West Brom on a permanent deal.

The ‘Bolton Baresi’ has been ever-present for the Baggies in the Championship this season, scoring the winner away to Stoke in late August.

Kostas Tsimikas

The ‘Greek Scouser’ is on loan at AS Roma, where he’s been in and out of the line-up under Gian Piero Gasperini, having made five starts and a further three substitute appearances.

He’s currently due to return to Liverpool at the end of the season, when he’ll have just turned 30.

Harvey Elliott

The 22-year-old left for Aston Villa on an initial loan basis, with the transfer to become permanent once he makes 10 appearances for the Midlands club.

However, he’s been stuck on half of that tally since the first week of October and has been left frustrated at falling out of favour under Unai Emery.