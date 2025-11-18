James Pearce says what every Liverpool fan must be thinking about Wirtz after Germany masterclass

Images via Maja Hitij/Getty Images and The Redmen TV

On Monday night, Florian Wirtz showed why Liverpool made him their first £100m+ signing when acquiring him from Bayer Leverkusen in June.

The playmaker hasn’t had the most auspicious of starts to his time at Anfield, with 16 appearances so far yielding no goals and only three assists, and Gary Neville melodramatically claimed that the 22-year-old ‘looks like a little boy‘ up against more physical Premier League opponents.

However, it hasn’t been for a want of trying from the Reds’ number 7, who put in an outstanding performance in the win over Real Madrid a fortnight ago, and he ran the show for Germany last night as his nation secured their place at next summer’s World Cup with a 6-0 drubbing of Slovakia.

James Pearce hails ‘special player’ Wirtz

Wirtz provided two quickfire assists for Leroy Sane in the closing stages of the first half in Leipzig, with the first of those coming from an exquisite floated ball from inside his own half to the edge of the visitors’ penalty area.

The Athletic’s Liverpool correspondent James Pearce took to X during the match with a glowing appraisal of the playmaker as he gushed: ‘Special player Wirtz. Difficult start to his LFC career but so gifted. It’s a case of when not if he lights up the Premier League.’

Wirtz has the talent to become an unqualified success at Liverpool

Admittedly with the caveat that he won’t face oppositition of Slovakia’s paucity too often this season, Wirtz showed on Monday that he’s an outrageously talented player.

In addition to his pair of assists for Sane, the 22-year-old completed 94% of his passes, won three duels, created three ‘big chances’ and played no fewer than six key passes in a masterclass display at the Red Bull Arena (Sofascore).

That came with the Liverpool star operating on the left wing, where Arne Slot has deployed him in recent matches to accommodate the excellent Dominik Szoboszlai in the number 10 role, and it’s likely that the Reds boss will stick with that setup for now.

Last month, the LFC head coach referenced how Kevin De Bruyne wasn’t an overnight success when he came to the Premier League but went on to become a legend in the division, and Wirtz is more than capable of doing the same during his time in England.

Our number 7 could do with getting a few more goals and assists on the board quickly to dispel his critics, but from what we saw in Germany’s win last night, there’s a world-class footballer in there who’s just waiting to explode in the English top flight.

You can watch Slot’s full post-Man City press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: