James Pearce says what every Liverpool fan must be thinking about Wirtz after Germany masterclass

On Monday night, Florian Wirtz showed why Liverpool made him their first £100m+ signing when acquiring him from Bayer Leverkusen in June.
The playmaker hasn’t had the most auspicious of starts to his time at Anfield, with 16 appearances so far yielding no goals and only three assists, and Gary Neville melodramatically claimed that the 22-year-old ‘looks like a little boy‘ up against more physical Premier League opponents.
However, it hasn’t been for a want of trying from the Reds’ number 7, who put in an outstanding performance in the win over Real Madrid a fortnight ago, and he ran the show for Germany last night as his nation secured their place at next summer’s World Cup with a 6-0 drubbing of Slovakia.
James Pearce hails ‘special player’ Wirtz
Wirtz provided two quickfire assists for Leroy Sane in the closing stages of the first half in Leipzig, with the first of those coming from an exquisite floated ball from inside his own half to the edge of the visitors’ penalty area.
The Athletic’s Liverpool correspondent James Pearce took to X during the match with a glowing appraisal of the playmaker as he gushed: ‘Special player Wirtz. Difficult start to his LFC career but so gifted. It’s a case of when not if he lights up the Premier League.’
Wirtz has the talent to become an unqualified success at Liverpool
Admittedly with the caveat that he won’t face oppositition of Slovakia’s paucity too often this season, Wirtz showed on Monday that he’s an outrageously talented player.
In addition to his pair of assists for Sane, the 22-year-old completed 94% of his passes, won three duels, created three ‘big chances’ and played no fewer than six key passes in a masterclass display at the Red Bull Arena (Sofascore).
That came with the Liverpool star operating on the left wing, where Arne Slot has deployed him in recent matches to accommodate the excellent Dominik Szoboszlai in the number 10 role, and it’s likely that the Reds boss will stick with that setup for now.
Last month, the LFC head coach referenced how Kevin De Bruyne wasn’t an overnight success when he came to the Premier League but went on to become a legend in the division, and Wirtz is more than capable of doing the same during his time in England.
Our number 7 could do with getting a few more goals and assists on the board quickly to dispel his critics, but from what we saw in Germany’s win last night, there’s a world-class footballer in there who’s just waiting to explode in the English top flight.
He needs time to adjust then he we will see the same at Anfield soon I hope.
In truth it is Slot’s inability to understand how to play both Wirtz and our more expensive Swedish purchase.
There must be someone at Anfield who he will listen to and take notice of. I hope he studies in this game exactly how Wirtz is serviced and takes notice of.
We’ve seen in the E Frankfurt game flashes of what Florian can do.
The bedding in time of the Reds’ newbies is simply down to the number of them that’s come in at once and management work required to have them play in harmony.
You don’t build an analogue clock from scratch in one go and expect to keep accurate time instantly.
Small, but important tweaks are required to iron out the anomalies.
Hugo’s hit the ground running comparatively because he’s been a “rougher diamond”, therefore Arne’s chiselled him more efficiently.
Alex and Florian maybe have had some finer honing from their previous clubs that requires reshaping before getting the finished product that the Reds want.
If any of us changed jobs, even if it was the same trade, there are lots of variables to take into account that time and effort can only fix.
There are coaches who lose talented players every SS but rebuilt their team overnight with new ‘simple’ signings. Now, if you are given the most talented players but the players underperform…need to kknow who is failing? The coach or the players?
Wirtz has been targeted and man handled in the physical premier league. Once he trains to be tougher, he will come good. You look at Macallister who is similar in physique to Wirtz and you see how tough he is as compared to Wirtz currently
Maybe that explains one’s suspected long-term targeting of ‘housery on Mac A by certain clubs who are perhaps looking to affect long term injuries, both physical and psychological upon him, Red ?
Not seen any indignant or retaliatory behaviour from Florian after any manhandling, as yet.
Nothing like, say, we saw in Darwin, particularly when he first arrived.
Perhaps a better solution and therefore better product as a game would come from making such targeting unprofitable for players/managers ?
Eg. We don’t want to cut out tackling, but studs up on feet/deliberate, but poker-faced (Who ? What ? Me, guv ?) stamping is a relatively recent style of foul play. It’s certainly got a lot more prevalent in the last decade.
Ditto the American football-style “hugging” at free kicks/corners.
There’s kids watching, let’s get back to real football…
If one recalls Chris Wilder and his successor’s spat with Jürgen over “head injuries” during games a few seasons back, there’s example being set as to the way the wind is blowing.
It’s easy to see what direction that club have taken when they refused to desist in their idea of what constitutes fair, entertaining play.
Football should be for everyone, not just those with a predisposition towards more violent and toxic play.
The increase in empowerment and popularity of the women’s game also appears to be a sign of the way things are headed.
For those who cannot or will not accept this, there must be other pastimes out there to safely indulge in this behaviour against those of a similar tendency. No ?