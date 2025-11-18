‘Top-notch’ Liverpool wizard is hailed as his country’s ‘best player’ in World Cup qualifying

Images via Alex Grimm/Getty Images and FIFA

Several more Liverpool players helped their respective nations to secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup on Monday night.

Florian Wirtz was the star of the show in Germany’s 6-0 drubbing of Slovakia, while Virgil van Dijk set a new record for the most appearances as Netherlands captain as they saw off Lithuania 4-0.

The match in Amsterdam also saw Cody Gakpo score from the penalty spot to double his country’s lead, taking the Reds attacker to four goals and four assists in the Oranje’s successful qualifying campaign.

Gakpo praised as Netherlands’ star player in World Cup qualifying

As he reflected on Netherlands booking their World Cup ticket, Dutch football pundit Pierre van Hooijdonk singled out Liverpool’s number 18 as the ‘best player’ for Ronald Koeman’s side over the past year (and further back).

The ex-Nottingham Forest and Celtic striker told NOS (via Voetbal Zone): “I actually think Gakpo is the best player in this qualifying campaign, and even before that. He’s just so strong. His physique is top-notch and he also has his own individual moves.”

He also compared the 26-year-old favourably to fellow Netherlands winger Donyell Malen, saying that Gakpo ‘plays at a more consistent level’ than the Aston Villa man, who rounded off the scoring against Lithuania.

Gakpo has previous when it comes to starring at the World Cup

While the ex-PSV Eindhoven forward rarely tend to be the headline act for Liverpool, he nonetheless boasts a solid scoring return of 45 goals in 144 games for the Reds, along with 19 in 46 caps for his country.

He often comes good on the biggest international stage, too, netting three times at both the 2022 World Cup (just before he joined LFC) and Euro 2024, and few would back against him matching that return in North America next summer.

In addition to scoring against Lithuania last night, Gakpo set up Xavi Simons’ goal, won a team-high 10 duels, completed four dribbles, had two shots on target, played two key passes and created two ‘big chances’ in an all-action performance (Sofascore).

De Telegraaf even drew comparisons with Arjen Robben in terms of opponents often knowing what the Liverpool forward is going to do but still being unable to stop it. That’s what awaits the three teams who Netherlands will face in the group at the 2026 World Cup.

At just 26, there could be a lot more still to come from the Reds winger throughout his career. In time, he may well be recognised as one of his country’s all-time greats, if he can replicate his major tournament performances at subsequent finals.

