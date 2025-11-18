Wataru Endo unable to hide game-time frustration after ending four-match Japan exile

(Photo by Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

Wataru Endo is the epitome of a consummate professional who dedicates himself wholly to his craft and is 100% a team player, even when not starting regularly.

However, having had just four Premier League minutes since the end of August and been left entirely reliant on Carabao Cup football in the meantime, the midfielder has been unable to hide his frustration any longer.

Even for Japan (who he captains) he’s been involved less than usual this autumn, having not played in their previous four matches before playing the entirety of their 3-0 win over Bolivia on Tuesday (Transfermarkt).

Endo opens up about game-time frustration

After that fixture, which saw his national team boss Hajime Moriyasu reach 100 matches in the job, Endo admitted that he hasn’t been entirely happy with his lot over the past three months.

The 32-year-old said (via Soccer King): “I haven’t played many games, but I played with the feeling that I had to perform at a high level. I was conscious of organising the whole team well and how to defend in difficult situations.

“As for today, it was [Moriyasu’s] 100th game as manager, so I’m glad we were able to end it with a win. It was a milestone match, so I think it was good that we won, but I’m not completely satisfied. First I’ll go back to my club and do my best so that I can meet you again in March with a happy face.”

Liverpool’s poor form has contributed to Endo playing less than before

Endo has previously embraced his reputation as a ‘closer’ (i.e. coming on in the final quarter-hour of matches to help Liverpool see out a victory) and insisted that he’d never ‘throw away’ the opportunity to represent the Reds.

However, having rarely even been called upon as a substitute over the past couple of months, with Arne Slot frequently compelled to make attacking changes to try and turn a draw or defeat into a win, even the 32-year-old has been unable to contain his disappointment.

We don’t doubt that the LFC head coach would like to hand the midfielder more game-time than he’s had of late, but we haven’t often been in a game situation where his primary attributes are the priority.

That won’t dissuade Endo from giving 100% in training, though. If anything, it’ll motivate him to push even harder and put himself in a position where he might be entrusted to start if one of our regular starters is unavailable or simply in need of minute management.

Our number 3 will likely leave Liverpool once his contract expires in June 2027 (by which time he’ll be 34), but hopefully we’ll still get to see plenty of him on the pitch until then – and that’s likelier to happen if the Reds are winning late on and focused on closing out a positive result, rather than chasing one.

