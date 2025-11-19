Arne Slot is set to be handed huge Liverpool injury boost ahead of Premier League return

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool are set to be handed some welcome news on the injury front ahead of their return to Premier League action at the weekend.

The Reds have to contend without several key players during a difficult autumn run which has seen them lose seven of their last 10 matches and fall to eighth in the top-flight table, although most of those who’d been sidelined have since returned to action.

Other than long-term absentee Giovanni Leoni, the only senior squad members on whom Arne Slot is waiting to return are Jeremie Frimpong and Alisson Becker (Premier Injuries), and the latter appears to be nearing a comeback.

Liverpool set for injury boost with Alisson training return

On Wednesday morning, The Standard‘s Matt Verri reported that the Brazilian goalkeeper is set to resume training ahead of Liverpool’s match against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, having been sidelined with a hamstring injury since the end of September.

Some of the Reds who’d been away on international duty are expected to reconvene at the AXA Training Centre today for the resumption of the club season, which now proceeds uninterrupted until late March.

Alisson is due to partake in full team training in the coming days to try and prove his fitness ahead of the visit of Sean Dyche’s side to Anfield at the weekend.

Alisson’s return should make Liverpool more stable at the back

Lewis Steele had indicated last week that the 33-year-old had been ‘hopeful’ of returning in time to face Nottingham Forest, and with that fixture now drawing near, the goalkeeper seems on course to be in contention to feature on Saturday.

Despite Liverpool’s poor form in recent weeks, Giorgi Mamardashvili has deputised competently for the Reds, whose plight would’ve been even more severe if it weren’t for some outstanding saves from the Georgian.

Nonetheless, Alisson’s return will bring with it the restoration of a proven and calming presence as our last line of defence, something we very much need given our woes at the back throughout the autumn.

Having our number 1 in goal will likely provide a reassurance to the defenders in front of him which’d then pervade throughout the rest of the team, with a greater sense of stability hopefully materialising.

Slot will almost certainly give us a more accurate update on the 33-year-old when he speaks to the media on Friday ahead of the Forest game – fingers crossed for good news on the Brazilian netminder!

You can watch Slot’s full post-Man City press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: