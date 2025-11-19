Robertson’s Jota tribute reveals the pain inside Liverpool’s dressing room

(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

There are moments in football that reveal more about Liverpool than anything happening at Anfield, and the raw emotion shown by Andy Robertson after Scotland’s World Cup qualification was one of them.

It came from a place our squad have lived with every single day of this season.

As reported by The Guardian, the left-back admitted he was “in bits” before facing Denmark, overwhelmed by memories of his close friend Diogo Jota.

Robertson reflects on Jota as Scotland chase the World Cup

The captain told the BBC: “I couldnt get my mate Diogo Jota out of my head today,” explaining how they had spoken “so much about the World Cup” in the months before the tragic summer accident.

For us, that line hits hard because the Portuguese forward was so central to the dressing room dynamic before his passing at just 28.

It adds deeper context to what the Scot said two months ago when he explained that “losing one of your closest mates for me was hugely difficult and its something we’ll probably never get over,” a moment that underlined how much the group have leaned on each other.

The 31-year-old also admitted he “hid it well” from his international teammates on the day of the match, but broke internally as Scotland chased their first World Cup place since 1998.

That vulnerability mirrored what we saw earlier this year when he laid flowers at Anfield and wrote: “I will miss you. Love you brother,” a message that captured the scale of the loss felt by his Liverpool teammates.

Why this Scotland moment matters for us at Liverpool

Togetherness is so important in football and certainly in moments of huge emotion, nights like Robertson’s prove why unity has been so essential for the entire squad.

This Liverpool group lost a teammate, a dressing-room leader and a friend, and we have seen the emotional echo in so many performances across the season already.

Even in upbeat moments, players have referenced how the tragedy changed their priorities, as demonstrated with Robertson’s earlier comments: “It puts life into perspective… because you never know what’s around the corner.”

What happened in Hampden Park shows the reality behind those words.

The Scotland win will be remembered for the drama of Kenny McLean’s extraordinary finish, but Robertson’s honesty reminds us that our squad continue to carry an emotional weight few teams ever endure.

It is a moment that will resonate with Liverpool supporters because it reinforces how much this group have been through and why their unity matters more than anything.

You can view Robertson’s comments on Jota via @BBCSportScot on X:

'I couldn't get my mate Diogo Jota out of my head today' ❤️ Andy Robertson on what it means to qualify for the World Cup ⤵️#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/ngJ2TV7LLj — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) November 18, 2025

