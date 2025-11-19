Robertson echoes Van Dijk international retirement sentiment in sobering comments

Pictures via @ScotlandNT on X

The drama of Hampden Park will forever be etched in memory for Andy Robertson, and Liverpool fans will see it as a reminder of the fleeting nature of footballing careers.

Liverpool lessons from Robertson’s emotional World Cup qualification

Andy Robertson told BBC Sport Scotland, “That just sums up this squad – never say die. We just keep going right to the end, and one of the craziest games.

“We put the country through it, but I’m sure it’s worth it. We’re going to the World Cup.”

The 31-year-old full-back added, “I’ve hid it well, but today I’ve been in bits. I know the age I’m at, this could be my last chance to go to the World Cup.”

For us at Liverpool, the remarks carry a sobering message about planning for the future.

This mirrors what we saw with Virgil van Dijk, who captained the Netherlands to the World Cup and delivered a speech highlighting how he views this summer’s tournament as his final one.

With both players seeing the end of their international careers fast approaching, we must too look at how long they have left in club football.

We’ve invested in Milos Kerkez and Giovanni Leoni this summer, but Kerkez has struggled and lost his place to Robertson, while Leoni suffered a serious injury on his first appearance.

Mo Salah and Alisson Becker remain incredible players, but Robertson’s words remind us these legends will not be here forever and squad evolution is inevitable.

Emotional impact and Liverpool squad perspective

Robertson’s openness on his international career came alongside his touching comments on Diogo Jota, where the loss of a friend has clearly put into context how fleeting life and a football career is.

The defender’s admission of hiding his emotions until the final whistle underscores the unseen pressures our senior players carry.

It also highlights the wider challenge for Arne Slot in balancing youth integration while relying on veterans who have won everything at Anfield.

The Scotland win will live long in memory, not only for the historic qualification but for the raw honesty of leaders like Robertson, setting a template for how we approach squad planning and the next generation at Liverpool.

Robertson, Van Dijk, Salah and Alisson will forever be Liverpool legends but they won’t play for Liverpool forever.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile