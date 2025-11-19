Ex-Red delivers Scotland dream before Hampden heartbreak

Scotland had an evening of dreams and the night began with the kind of moment that can help define the career of one ex-Red.
Gannon-Doak assist shines in World Cup push
Ben Gannon-Doak had barely settled into the rhythm of the match when he produced a piece of quality that will stay in Scottish football folklore.
The former Liverpool prospect danced to the edge of the Danish penalty area, skipped over challenges and lifted the ball perfectly for Scott McTominay to score with a bicycle kick.
That contribution came just three minutes into the contest as Scotland chased their place at the 2026 World Cup.
Yet Gannon-Doak’s night changed abruptly when he went down injured during the first half.
He was substituted soon after, cutting short what looked set to be the most influential performance of his international career.
Scotland then saw Denmark equalise from the spot through Rasmus Hojlund, that was followed by a series of dramatic late goals that eventually secured Scotland’s place at the World Cup.
Robertson’s emotions and Gannon-Doak’s injury
It was a momentous night for everyone attached to Scotland, summed up perfectly with the emotion captured in Andy Robertson’s Diogo Jota tribute after the match.
Our vice-captain has been widely praised for his open honesty about the emotion attached to qualifying for a tournament he wished he was sharing with our No.20.
It also illustrates how difficult it must have been for our former winger to play such a pivotal role and then be left to watch from the sidelines after suffering an injury.
His Scotland appearance showed flashes of the raw unpredictability that made him one of the most exciting teenagers to emerge from our academy.
Let’s hope our former player can join Robertson this summer, both in full force, for an unforgettable tournament.
You can view Gannon-Doak’s assist via Scotland National Team on YouTube:
Very pleased with last night’s result from north of the border.
It’ll be wonderful if the Wales and N.Ireland can do it too.
I still don’t think the Scots were at their best though.
Passing and running for each other was improved, but defensively, particularly McGinn’s marking for the Danes second, was unfocussed at times.
The WC’26 will find ’em out if they want to get out of the group stage.
Even with the harsh sending off (for the second yellow) Denmark were remarkably under par from the side that’s given England a run for their money in the past few years, but the goals (the last was fortuitous the way it fell due to the Danes desperation) were proper beauts.
Tierney won’t score one better and be dreaming of it in his retirement.
A brilliant speech from Andy at the end capped off the joy.
I guess they’ll be hoping for Banff, rather than Guadalajara for their group games !😃☀