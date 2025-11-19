Ex-Red delivers Scotland dream before Hampden heartbreak

Pictures via Scotland National Team on YouTube

Scotland had an evening of dreams and the night began with the kind of moment that can help define the career of one ex-Red.

Gannon-Doak assist shines in World Cup push

Ben Gannon-Doak had barely settled into the rhythm of the match when he produced a piece of quality that will stay in Scottish football folklore.

The former Liverpool prospect danced to the edge of the Danish penalty area, skipped over challenges and lifted the ball perfectly for Scott McTominay to score with a bicycle kick.

That contribution came just three minutes into the contest as Scotland chased their place at the 2026 World Cup.

Yet Gannon-Doak’s night changed abruptly when he went down injured during the first half.

He was substituted soon after, cutting short what looked set to be the most influential performance of his international career.

Scotland then saw Denmark equalise from the spot through Rasmus Hojlund, that was followed by a series of dramatic late goals that eventually secured Scotland’s place at the World Cup.

Robertson’s emotions and Gannon-Doak’s injury

It was a momentous night for everyone attached to Scotland, summed up perfectly with the emotion captured in Andy Robertson’s Diogo Jota tribute after the match.

Our vice-captain has been widely praised for his open honesty about the emotion attached to qualifying for a tournament he wished he was sharing with our No.20.

It also illustrates how difficult it must have been for our former winger to play such a pivotal role and then be left to watch from the sidelines after suffering an injury.

His Scotland appearance showed flashes of the raw unpredictability that made him one of the most exciting teenagers to emerge from our academy.

Let’s hope our former player can join Robertson this summer, both in full force, for an unforgettable tournament.

You can view Gannon-Doak’s assist via Scotland National Team on YouTube:

