Court update emerges as journalist covers major step in Liverpool parade incident case

It was an afternoon meant to mark one of the great modern moments for us, but fresh reporting has once again underlined the serious legal case still unfolding after that horrific shift from celebration to chaos.

Liverpool perspective on the developing court case

Daniel Taylor of The Athletic reports that the man accused of “using his car as a weapon” during our Premier League title parade will go on trial next week before a judge and jury.

The piece confirms that Paul Doyle, 53, from West Derby, has previously pleaded not guilty to 31 alleged offences connected with the incident on Water Street.

That moment came shortly after 6pm on 26 May, when a Ford Galaxy was driven into a crowd celebrating our title win.

Taylor’s report states that more than 130 people were injured, with fifty requiring hospital treatment, in what became one of the darkest scenes our city has faced on a day meant for joy.

At an earlier hearing, junior counsel Philip Astbury said the prosecution alleges Doyle “drove deliberately in that car at people among that crowd as they tried to leave the area.”

The Athletic adds that some victims giving evidence will do so from behind screens because of the nature of the case.

This follows what was previously covered regarding the charges confirmed against Doyle, which set out the early legal steps involved.

Why this matters for us and how the city continues responding

Taylor notes that Doyle was not required to attend court on Tuesday as final preparations were made for the upcoming trial.

The list of victims includes eight children, ranging from six years old to just seven months, underlining the impact the incident had on families who were simply out to celebrate with us.

The response from the city has been powerful, with fundraisers, volunteers and former players stepping forward immediately.

Taylor’s report reaffirms that the coming weeks will be difficult for all involved, but it also reflects how our community continues to stand together through every step of this process.

