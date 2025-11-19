‘First-class footballer, even better man’ – Andy Robertson praised after emotional Scotland interview

Image via BBC Sport

Emotion got the better of Andy Robertson as he reflected on Scotland’s heart-stopping qualification for the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday night.

Needing to beat Denmark to top their group, Steve Clarke’s side were pegged back twice at Hampden Park before two stoppage-time goals confirmed their automatic passage to the finals, with the visitors instead consigned to the play-offs.

The Liverpool left-back – who captains his country – was visibly emotional in a post-match interview with the BBC as he spoke of how much his late Anfield teammate Diogo Jota had been on his mind in the hours prior to kick-off.

‘First-class’ Robertson praised for post-match interview

Robertson’s words have been met with widespread praise and understanding as the wider world was reminded of how the Reds players continue to grieve for our forever number 20, and journalist Dominic King was among those to commend the Scotland skipper.

He posted on X: ‘If @BBCSport put Andy Robertson’s interview up in full, make sure you watch every second of it. A first-class footballer. An even better man.’

Robertson and Liverpool continue to grieve for Diogo Jota

While everyone around him at Hampden Park was celebrating wildly after the final whistle, the 31-year-old’s thoughts were first and foremost with his teammate of five years who tragically lost his life over the summer.

Amid all the criticism which has been thrown at Liverpool amid a run of seven defeats from their last 10 matches, we must never lose sight of how incredibly difficult this season has been and will continue to be for a group of players who are still trying to process the death of a close friend.

Robertson previously said that it’s something that he and his teammates will ‘probably never get over’, and from outside the Anfield dressing room, it’s impossible to fully comprehend the scale of how hard the tragedy has hit them.

The Scotland captain spoke brilliantly and eloquently on his country’s night of triumph, and the Tartan Army can be glad to have such a humble and inspirational man wearing the armband for his nation.

Whatever Liverpool and their players might achieve in 2026, Diogo will be on their minds. He might no longer be around the training pitch and the dressing room in person, but he’s forever in the hearts of everyone who was fortunate enough to know him personally.

