Szoboszlai forced into fresh explanation as Ireland fallout refuses to die down

The story surrounding Dominik Szoboszlai continues to grow in ways few of us expected when the international break began.

Szoboszlai asked to explain Ireland celebration

Dominik Szoboszlai has now faced yet another round of questions after a difficult week in which he has been targeted by Irish pundits, social media users, and AI-driven misinformation.

It began with criticism from Kevin Doyle after Hungary’s defeat to the Republic of Ireland, before AI-generated images falsely portraying the 25-year-old making a crying gesture spread rapidly online.

Those images have already been debunked thanks to pitchside footage shared by M4 Sport, which highlighted the scale of the misinformation around him.

Despite that clarity, the Hungarian captain found himself being questioned again – this time at an event where his wax figure was unveiled at Madame Tussauds, as reported by Sportal HU on YouTube.

He was asked to explain a completely separate light-hearted celebration from the same moment in the match, when he thumbed his nose and wiggled his fingers towards teammates on the bench.

Irish supporters had interpreted that moment as further mockery aimed at them, even though Hungary were winning at the time and the gesture was directed internally.

Szoboszlai responded by setting the record straight with complete honesty, saying: “I’m not the type of person who would try to influence what people think about me.

“But to be perfectly clear, this is just a silly joke between me and my teammates in the national team.

“Specifically with Andras Schafer, Barnabas Varga and Peter Szappanos. There, I even gave you all the names. This is an inside joke between four of us and I fully stand by it.

“And I would also tell you if it was meant for the Irish team and fans.”

It’s all a ridiculous situation that has blown so far out of proprotion, making a terrible week even more difficult for our midfielder.

Why Liverpool need to back Szoboszlai

Through this season, Szoboszlai has remained our most consistent performer, offering creativity, tireless effort and leadership during a period of adaptation under Arne Slot in his second campaign.

With Nottingham Forest visiting Anfield this weekend, the midfielder deserves a loud backing from us after a week in which he has had to defend himself repeatedly for incidents he did not cause.

Now it’s up to us to ensure our No.8 feels the full force of Anfield’s support when he steps onto the pitch.

