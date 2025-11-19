Globe Soccer nominations hint at Liverpool glory after Salah snub

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans have every reason to feel proud as the global football world now recognises our 2024/25 achievements.

Liverpool nominations highlight English and European dominance

The Globe Soccer Awards 2025 have shortlisted Liverpool for Best Men’s Club, with Arne Slot also in the running for Best Coach, as reported by globesoccer.com.

Our squad features multiple player nominations including: Best Men’s Player – Alexander Isak, Mo Salah, Florian Wirtz. Best Men’s Club – Liverpool. Best Coach – Arne Slot. Best Midfielder – Alexis Mac Allister, Florian Wirtz. Best Forward – Alexander Isak, Mo Salah. Best Sporting Director – Michael Edwards & Richard Hughes.

There’s a strange omission for Virgil van Dijk who isn’t mentioned, with no awards being given to goalkeepers or defenders.

Liverpool fans will likely still be angered by Salah’s exclusion from the top three for the Ballon d’Or, following his extraordinary 34 goals and 23 assists last season.

Yet, this awards’ evening hands him and the rest of the squad to earn the recognition they deserve.

Globe Soccer recognition underlines squad evolution and ambition

Voting opens now until November 27 for public input, giving us all the chance to influence the outcome ahead of the Dubai ceremony on December 28.

There’s also a jury in place to help decide the winners, with the likes of Francesco Totti, Iker Casillas, Eric Abidal and Luis Figo joining a long list of ex-pros, referees and football officials.

One such name we will enjoy seeing is Ian Rush, so let’s hope the former Red can ensure we bring some individual success back to Merseyside.

For fans, this is a moment to celebrate our Premier League-winning team and look ahead to the rest of the 2025/26 campaign, where trophies and further recognition await.

The outrage that followed Mo Salah’s snub last month, led to Ryan Babel proclaiming that: ‘Within 3 years, a Liverpool player will take the Ballon d’Or home’.

Whilst we hope this is true, it would be nice to see some more indivudual honours being given to our squad even sooner than that.

