World Cup round-up: Which Liverpool players have qualified and who will miss out?

We now know most of the teams who’ll be playing at the 2026 World Cup, and that several Liverpool players are set to feature at the finals in North America.

No fewer than 42 of the 48 places at the tournament have now been filled, with the remaining sextet being confirmed after play-offs in late March.

Let’s take a look at which Liverpool players have already qualified for the World Cup, who’s still hoping to get to the finals, and whose dreams have unfortunately been dashed.

Already qualified for 2026 World Cup

Wataru Endo: Japan were the first nation to successfully qualify for the 2026 World Cup, with their place at the finals being confirmed as early as March 2025. Liverpool’s number 3 is set to captain his country at what’ll be his third successive World Cup.

Alexis Mac Allister: Holders Argentina breezed through the South American section and will be among the favourites to retain the trophy next summer, although no team has done so since Brazil in 1962.

Alisson Becker: Speaking of the record five-time world champions, they’ve maintained their record of playing at every World Cup since the first in 1930. The Liverpool goalkeeper has played in two of those already; so long as he’s fit, he’ll surely be their first-choice again in 2026.

Mo Salah: The Egyptian will be out to lay the ghosts of 2018, when his Sergio Ramos-inflicted injury in the Champions League final meant that he wasn’t fully fit at the tournament in Russia where, despite his two goals, his nation lost all three of their games.

Ibrahima Konate, Hugo Ekitike: Winners in 2018, runners-up four years later, can France make it to a third successive World Cup final next summer? The centre-back played in the 2022 final, whereas the striker only made his debut for Les Bleus a couple of months ago.

Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, Ryan Gravenberch, Jeremie Frimpong: Netherlands’ 1-1 draw away to nearest pursuers Poland last Friday effectively finished the job, with the Oranje mathematically making sure of qualification with a 4-0 win against Lithuania three days later.

Florian Wirtz: The Reds’ number 7 put in a starring performance for Germany as they booked their ticket to the finals by destroying Slovakia 6-0 on Monday night.

Andy Robertson: Scotland have qualified for the first time since 1998, clinching their place after a dramatic 4-2 win over Denmark in Glasgow which featured some extraordinary goals and a heart-stopping finale.

Curtis Jones: England were the first European nation to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, although the Liverpool midfielder is on the fringes of the squad and hasn’t played for his country since June. It’s touch-and-go whether or not he makes the plane to North America next summer.

Could still qualify for 2026 World Cup

Conor Bradley: Despite only finishing third in their qualifying group, Northern Ireland’s UEFA Nations League performance has ensured them a play-off berth in March, so the Liverpool right-back still has a chance of going to the World Cup.

Alexander Isak: Similarly, Sweden’s Nations League exploits have given them a back door to the play-offs despite their atrocious qualifying campaign, giving the Reds’ record signing another opportunity to help his nation to reach the finals.

Federico Chiesa: Italy will also be in the play-offs, but whether the Liverpool forward plays any part is another matter. Gennaro Gattuso has made it clear that he’s willing to call up the 28-year-old, but the player has declined the coach’s advances until now.

Can no longer qualify for 2026 World Cup

Giorgi Mamardashvili: The goalkeeper excelled for Georgia on their major tournament debut at Euro 2024, but they won’t follow it up with a first World Cup next year, having lagged way behind Spain and Turkiye in their group.

Dominik Szoboszlai, Milos Kerkez: Hungary looked set to clinch a play-off berth before Troy Parrott’s stoppage-time winner on Sunday sent Republic of Ireland through instead, leaving the Liverpool duo devastated.