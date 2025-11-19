Liverpool ‘willing to listen’ to loan offers for ‘fearless’ youngster; several clubs ‘interested’

(Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to entertain loan offers for one of the most precocious teenagers on the club’s books.

During the summer, the Reds loaned out several young players to other clubs to gain senior experience, including James McConnell (Ajax), Lewis Koumas (Birmingham) and Owen Beck (Derby), and there’s a strong chance that others might be allowed to leave on a temporary basis in January.

Liverpool prepared to loan out Trey Nyoni

On Wednesday, The Athletic reported that Trey Nyoni could viably depart on loan in the early weeks of 2026, and there’s seemingly no shortage of suitors ready to pounce if he gets the green light to leave.

Multiple clubs in England and mainland Europe are ‘interested’ in acquiring the 18-year-old on loan, and although Liverpool are yet to decide on the immediate future of a player who signed a long-term contract in the summer, they’re ‘willing to listen’ to prospective offers ‘if a suitable opportunity opens up’.

Anfield chiefs will ‘study his future destination carefully’ so that the teenage midfielder – who’s impressed on England under-19 duty in recent days – will only be allowed to leave for ‘the right club’.

Is Nyoni likely to leave Liverpool on loan in January?

Whereas Rio Nguomha (14 months younger) has featured in several first-team matches this season, Nyoni’s only two senior outings came in much-changed line-ups in the Carabao Cup, with the 18-year-old playing most of his football in the UEFA Youth League.

At present he seems to find himself caught between two stools – he’s probably outgrown academy football but isn’t quite yet ready for prolonged first-team involvement, leaving him with far less game-time than he needs at this stage of his development.

The midfielder has impressed in previous outings for the senior side – Harvey Elliott has hailed him as ‘fearless‘ – although he’s realistically depending on the unavailability of positional peers for further opportunities to impress Arne Slot.

A loan exit in January could duly be the best option for Nyoni, but Liverpool might be inclined to keep him if more senior midfielders are sidelined through injury.

Also, if the Reds are to loan out the 18-year-old, it must be to a club where he’d been playing regularly and would thrive within the tactical setup of whoever is managing that particular team.

We have full faith in the staff responsible for recruitment and loans to make the decision they believe is best for the youngster. Whether it’s at Anfield or elsewhere, let’s hope that the midfield gem obtains plenty of game-time over the next 12 months.

