Former Jurgen Klopp aide in line for return to English football as ‘advanced talks’ in progress

A former aide of Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool is reportedly in line for a return to English football, emerging as a leading candidate for a managerial vacancy.

Just over six years ago, Vitor Matos came to Anfield in the role of elite development coach, with his remit being to develop academy players and help them adapt to the senior setup, while he was also involved in the organsation of first-team training sessions.

Along with the legendary German and most of his backroom staff, he left Merseyside at the end of the 2023/24 season and had been Pep Lijnders’ assistant at Red Bull Salzburg before the latter was sacked last December.

In June, the 37-year-old took on his first senior management role with Maritimo in his native Portugal, but reports indicate that he might be on the move for a third time in 18 months.

Matos in ‘advanced talks’ to become Swansea manager

According to Football Insider, Matos is in ‘advanced talks’ with Swansea to fill the vacant manager’s job with the Championship club, who dismissed Alan Sheehan last week.

Klopp’s former aide is understood to be interested in returning to English football, and the Swans are hoping to finalise his appointment ahead of their fixture against Bristol City on Saturday.

The Wales-based club had reportedly been targeting Hammarby boss Kim Hellberg at first, but he’s now finalising an agreement to take charge at high-flying Middlesbrough (The Athletic).

Klopp has spoken highly of Matos’ work at Liverpool

Matos has made a promising start to life as a first-team manager, winning six of his 12 games in charge of Maritimo so far and guiding them to third place in the Portuguese second tier.

While still in the infancy of his managerial career, he’s already made a positive impression at his currnet club for his ‘attacking football, tactical clarity and engaging presence in press conferences and interviews’ (The Athletic).

Klopp called him an ‘outstanding coach‘ when he hired him at Liverpool in 2019 at the age of just 31, and he was also noted for his work in translating instructions to new arrivals at Anfield who aren’t yet fluent in English.

Matos would appear to be a shrewd appointment by Swansea if he gets the job in south Wales, although the pressure will be on for instant results after a poor run of form saw them drop to 18th in the Championship before Sheehan was sacked.

Still, with only a third of the season elapsed, an eight-point gap to the play-off positions is certainly bridgeable, and if he is to return to English football imminently, hopefully he’ll prove to be a success with the Swans.

