Rio Ngumoha moment leaves Scotland chasing shadows

Pictures via @Bygecko1 on X

It was a moment the has once again showcased why Liverpool fans are so excited to see more of Rio Ngumoha.

Video shows Ngumoha’s standout moment for England

The clip, posted by @Bygecko1 on X, shows Ngumoha gliding past three Scotland defenders with the ease and confidence we’ve become increasingly used to seeing.

It captures exactly the kind of quick, elastic footwork the teenager has become famed for already.

The englandfootball.com match report said that England controlled long spells of the game, but it was explosive individual moments like Ngumoha’s that cut through the structure of Scotland’s shape.

It’s not even the first time this week that the former Chelsea academy star has impressed on international duty.

In all, he and Trey Nyoni have played three matches for the Under-19s and both have impacted all three games.

Ngumoha recorded an assist against Lithuania and then scored against Latvia, before this piece of magic against Scotland.

Why this matters from a Liverpool perspective

From our point of view, anything that shifts the landscape of emerging wide talent is worth keeping an eye on.

Ngumoha’s ability to break lines on his own has obvious implications for how our next generation may be shaped – finding space for young exciting players in a high quality first team set up.

This raw individuality is hard to coach and that is why the calls for more game time for the 17-year-old are so loud because we know he can terrorise any defence.

Moments like his piece of skill against Scotland don’t just catch social algorithms – they catch the coach’s attention too and now it’s over to them to harness this talent and turn our winger into a world beater.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile