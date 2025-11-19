Fabrizio Romano suggests reported Liverpool target is more likely than unlikely to move in January

Image via Here We Go Podcast with Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has hinted that one reported Liverpool target is more likely than unlikely to leave his current club during the January transfer window.

Following Lewis Steele’s claims last week that the Reds are ‘certainly keen’ on a move for Antoine Semenyo in 2026, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed on Monday that Bournemouth feel they may be ‘powerless’ to prevent the forward from departing the Vitality Stadium mid-season.

The 25-year-old has a £65m release clause which ‘must be activated’ by a certain date in January so that the Cherries would have sufficient time to sign a replacement before the winter market shuts.

Romano talks up possibility of January exit for Semenyo

Romano has now claimed that there’s a greater than 50% chance of the Ghana international leaving Andoni Iraola’s side in a couple of months’ time.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, the transfer guru said: “I think there is a good chance we’ll see Antoine Semenyo moving in the January transfer window. It’s not guaranteed, but I would keep it open. Let’s see what’s going to happen in January.

“Maybe 70%, maybe 60% for the January move, and we keep 30%, 40% for the summer transfer window, but there is a possibility. There is a possibility for January because Antoine Semenyo has a release clause, valid in the January transfer window. It’s £60m plus £5m in add-ons; this is the clause for the January transfer window.”

Could Liverpool pounce for Semenyo in January?

With one of the most trusted sources of transfer news in Romano talking up the possibility of Semenyo leaving Bournemouth in January, and another in Ornstein reporting of the Cherries feeling ‘powerless’ to prevent him from leaving, there seems a growing likelihood that the forward could move in the winter.

After spending almost £450m on new signings over the summer, how likely are Liverpool to indulge in another shopping spree mid-season?

Steele has downplayed the likelihood of January additions at Anfield, but that isn’t to say that Richard Hughes has no intention of adding to Arne Slot’s squad in a couple of months’ time. If the right opportunity arises, the Reds might well pounce.

Does Semenyo fit that ‘right opportunity’ billing? The release clause gives LFC a specific figure to aim towards, and Bournemouth seem to be prepared for the possibility of losing him during the winter.

We’d still maintain that, if Liverpool make only one mid-season signing, it should be a centre-back given our lack of depth in that area of the pitch. However, if there’s a viable chance of snapping up the Cherries attacker, don’t be surprised if Hughes takes full advantage of his Vitality Stadium connections.

