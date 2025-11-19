Not just Elliott: Another Liverpool loan player also faces a battle to ‘convince’ his manager

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Two players who left Liverpool on loan towards the end of the summer transfer window haven’t had the best of fortunes since departing Anfield.

Harvey Elliott is still technically a Reds player until he makes 10 appearances for Aston Villa, but having struggled for game-time under Unai Emery, the Midlands club are reportedly having ‘second thoughts’ about meeting the threshold which’d activate a permanent deal.

The 22-year-old is believed to be ‘frustrated‘ at his lack of game-time since leaving Merseyside, having only played 167 minutes so far during his loan spell, all of which came on or before 2nd October, and one of his ex-LFC teammates is experiencing a similar false start away from the Premier League champions.

Tsimikas ‘hasn’t entirely convinced’ at Roma since Liverpool exit

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Kostas Tsimikas ‘hasn’t entirely convinced’ Roma head coach Gian Piero Gasperini since joining the Serie A outfit on loan from Liverpool at the end of August.

Although the 29-year-old has made eight appearances for the Giallorossi so far, he’s started just twice in the Italian top flight (Transfermarkt), with either Wesley or Angelino frequently being preferred at left-back.

The report claims that Roma are unlikely to seek a permanent move for the Greece international and have begun scouting Samuele Angori of Pisa with a view to a summer 2026 transfer.

What does the future hold for Tsimikas at Liverpool?

Having been largely second choice behind Andy Robertson at Liverpool for five years, Tsimikas may have felt that his move to Rome would finally give him the opportunity to play regularly, but unfortunately that hasn’t happened.

That mightn’t necessarily continue to be the case, though. With Angelino currently out injured, a similar body blow to Wesley would compel Gasperini to put his trust in the self-styled ‘Greek Scouser’ and give our on-loan defender a prolonged chance to convince his head coach.

What happens with Tsimikas next summer is another matter. If Andy Robertson signs a contract extension at Anfield, on top of Milos Kerkez joining earlier this year, the 29-year-old would be third in the left-back pecking order under Arne Slot.

He turns 30 next May and might view that as an opportune time to move onto the next chapter of his career, but what we can say for certain is that he’d be warmly welcomed back on Merseyside if he feels that he has unfinished business here.

In the meantime, let’s hope he can obtain more regular minutes under Gasperini at Roma, who are only being kept off the top of Serie A on goal difference.

