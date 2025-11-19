Van Dijk confirms international retirement plans in touching moment

Pictures via OnsOranje on YouTube

The latest international break delivered a moment that further cemented Virgil van Dijk’s legendary legacy in football.

Van Dijk leadership moment caught on camera

Virgil van Dijk made Dutch footballing history by captaining the Netherlands for the 72nd time.

Our No.4 was honoured with a framed picture after full-time, having helped his country secure their place at the 2026 World Cup with a 4–0 win over Lithuania.

Inside the dressing room, the 34-year-old delivered a speech that underlined the authority he brings to us at Anfield too.

He told the squad: “First of all, I obviously want to thank everyone who’s here, all the players, the staff, and all the people who make sure everything runs smoothly behind the scenes.

“I’m proud to be the captain of Oranje and to lead you every single time. I’m already excited for the final tournament and to achieve success together.

“March will be our first step toward that goal. I’m proud – proud of all of you. You’re an amazing group, you work so hard, and we have so much quality. Here’s to chasing success together.”

As he spoke, Cody Gakpo stood in the background filming the moment like a proud teammate, giving us another glimpse of the chemistry between two key players for Liverpool.

What the moment means for Liverpool

It’s rare you get this insight into the type of leader our skipper is but it shows how he commands respect from his teammates in a dressing room.

This comes only weeks after the centre-back’s message in the official match programme, where he demanded every player “has to stand up and be counted”.

That was an example of leadership to the fans and this latest appearance on display in Amsterdam was an extension of that same mentality.

Van Dijk also delivered a clear indication that this summer will be his last international tournament, whether that means immediate international retirement too – isn’t clear yet.

Should the former Southampton and Celtic defender step back from the international stage though, that can only be seen as a positive for the extension of his already glittering Anfield career too.

You can view Van Dijk’s comments (from 5:30) via OnsOranje on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile