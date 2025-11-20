Carragher claims Slot is ‘obsessed’ with Champions League glory

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s European ambitions are under the spotlight as former defender Jamie Carragher suggests Arne Slot may be prioritising the Champions League over domestic consistency.

Carragher highlights Slot’s Champions League focus

Speaking ahead of Sky Sports’ Inside: Liverpool documentary, Carragher offered a candid insight into the mindset of Arne Slot.

“I think Slot has a little obsession with the Champions League,” he said, explaining how our head coach admires teams that play with flair and control at the highest European level.

Carragher added that Slot sees winning Europe as the “next step” after our Premier League triumph, and this ambition is reflected in the players brought in over the summer.

The former defender even recounted a personal encounter with the Dutchman during pre-season, noting how Slot introduced him to his family as a Champions League winner – signalling just how much he values continental success.

With our Premier League form inconsistent – sitting eighth after 11 games and eight points behind leaders Arsenal – Slot’s European focus may be pragmatic.

The less physical style of Champions League football suits the talents we’ve invested in this summer, from Florian Wirtz to Jeremie Frimpong, potentially giving us a platform to go far.

Liverpool’s Champions League position and prospects

Before the competition began, Liverpool were widely tipped as favourites, with Opta projecting us to have a 20% chance of lifting the trophy – the highest of all 36 teams involved.

Even after a damaging defeat to Galatasaray, our chances remained credible, and a subsequent win against Real Madrid helped reinforce our status.

Current projections see us finishing in the top eight, avoiding additional qualifying rounds, which would put us in an ideal position for a deep run.

The Reds’ European focus complements our squad strategy.

Investing heavily in attacking flair and creative midfielders means we are equipped for continental challenges, though balancing that with Premier League consistency remains a pressing question.

Carragher’s insight underlines the ambition driving the club but also raises the stakes for Slot’s domestic campaign.

For Liverpool, the coming months will test whether this European obsession pays off, or if prioritising Europe over the league leaves us struggling on both fronts.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile