“We need… in January,” Carragher sounds the alarm for more big spending

Liverpool’s transfer strategy is once again under the microscope, with a warning from Jamie Carragher that the January window could define the season.

Carragher urges Liverpool to act in January transfer window

Speaking ahead of Sky Sports’ Inside: Liverpool documentary, Jamie Carragher laid bare the risk facing the Reds if no reinforcements arrive in the next transfer window.

“We need to spend in January, we need to buy a centre-back, we should have bought a centre-back in the summer,” Carragher said.

He highlighted that the one centre-back Liverpool brought in, 18-year-old Giovanni Leoni, who impressed in a Carabao Cup outing, suffered an ACL injury and won’t feature again this season.

Carragher stressed that we are “probably one injury away at centre-back from really derailing the season,” underlining the urgency of a January acquisition.

The former defender also dissected the summer rebuild, questioning why multiple players in similar positions were purchased.

“When you’ve spent that type of money, and it just becomes one or the other… it doesn’t feel very Liverpool-like to me,” he added.

January options and potential targets for Liverpool

With Carragher’s warning ringing loud, the January window could provide a chance to rectify last summer’s missteps.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has highlighted the availability of Antoine Semenyo, who has a £60m release clause for the winter window.

Romano says there is a “good chance we’ll see Semenyo moving in January,” and Liverpool could explore this option if they want a long-term attacking solution.

The need for reinforcements is magnified by a sluggish start to the 2025/26 season.

Despite lifting the Premier League last term, the Reds sit eighth in the table, just below Manchester United on goals scored, after five defeats in 11 games, including a harsh 3–0 loss to Manchester City.

Our 18 points contrast sharply with the 26 of leaders Arsenal, making January’s moves potentially decisive for title ambitions.

Former striker Robbie Fowler has also criticised the summer window, pointing out that high-profile signings like Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez have “made us worse, not better.”

These concerns combine with Carragher’s warning to suggest that a focused January strategy may be the difference between a challenging season and a collapse.

Liverpool fans will be watching closely as Arne Slot’s second campaign continues, hoping the board listens to those who know the club inside out.

