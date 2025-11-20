International manager preparing crunch talks to revive Liverpool midfielder’s World Cup hopes – report

Image via Lewis Steele on YouTube

Liverpool’s midfield picture could take on fresh international significance after a new update suggested that Curtis Jones may soon receive an important call from the England manager.

England talks planned as Curtis Jones pushes to regain his place

According to Mail Sport journalist Lewis Steele, Thomas Tuchel is set to hold discussions with Curtis Jones in the coming weeks as the national team boss assesses his options for next summer’s World Cup.

Steele reported that: “It is understood he is on the list of those for Tuchel to call in the coming weeks, though, with the German poised to outline the things Jones needs to do to force his way back into the reckoning.”

The 23-year-old missed the last three England camps due to injury while others such as Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton have moved ahead in the pecking order.

Despite that, Jones still has six senior caps, with four arriving this year, meaning he remains firmly in the conversation and his club form will help.

Our No.17’s performances under Arne Slot have not gone unnoticed, particularly on nights when he has stood up during difficult moments.

Phil Thompson praised the midfielder after our defeat to Galatasaray in Europe, saying: “He was fantastic tonight… absolutely fantastic… I thought he was absolutely our best player tonight.”

That ability to demand the ball in tight spaces mirrors what Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain recently said about Jones’ early confidence, highlighting how he impressed senior figures like Jordan Henderson and James Milner when he first broke into the team.

Those attributes remain visible even as we navigate a challenging run.

Liverpool’s wider form makes individual consistency more valuable

Our recent Premier League trip to Manchester City underlined how much we rely on midfielders willing to take responsibility.

The 3-0 defeat featured just a single shot on target, arriving in the 76th minute, and demonstrated why players who can progress the ball under pressure become so important for us.

With our season needing strong individual contributions as well as collective improvements, Jones’ return to full fitness could not come at a better moment.

Tuchel’s planned conversation suggests the pathway back into England contention remains open.

