Steele claims two long-term Liverpool targets may force unexpected January action

Liverpool’s January plans appear to be in place after a fresh update from Lewis Steele hinted that two familiar names could reshape our winter window strategy.

Lewis Steele explains Liverpool stance on Semenyo and Guehi

Writing in Mail Sport, Lewis Steele discussed the likelihood of movement in January and suggested that our recruitment team may need to act sooner than expected.

He wrote: “Will Liverpool be busy in January? That is the question I have been asked many times this week after talk stepped up over a potential move for Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo.”

The Mail Sport reporter then explained how our history of moving early for long-term targets remains relevant, referencing how we pushed deals forward for Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo when circumstances changed.

Steele added: “Semenyo, as we have discussed in this column before, has been on the radar of Liverpool for some time.”

That ties into recent reporting that the Ghanaian has a release clause active in January – something Fabrizio Romano shared when he said “there is a good chance we’ll see Antoine Semenyo moving in the January transfer window,” before outlining the £60m clause plus £5m in add-ons.

Steele’s update did not stop there.

Liverpool remain in for Guehi after failed deadline-day move

Steele also reminded readers that Marc Guehi was “99 per cent a Liverpool player” on deadline day before Crystal Palace pulled the plug late in negotiations.

This failed move was discussed by Roy Keane who delivered a blunt assessment, saying: “They’ll regret that decision as well, Guehi in the summer, won’t they… that looks worse now, the more you look at it,” as shared through CaughtOffside.

Our need for defensive reinforcements has only grown after recent results.

Steele also revealed new clarity around Semenyo’s “mystery clause,” stating that the release figure stands at £65m if triggered in time, while Bournemouth would demand around £75m outside that window.

The Crystal Palace captain’s situation remains equally intriguing, with the 24-year-old still admired by our recruitment team after a near-complete deal collapsed at the final moment.

Given our recent defensive record, our need for a player of his profile remains obvious.

This combination of factors is why Steele now believes Liverpool could be more active in January than originally planned.

If both situations continue moving in our favour, Arne Slot may yet have a very different squad to work with when February arrives.

