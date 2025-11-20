Salah ignored in CAF statement despite historic Liverpool season

Image via @MoSalah on X

The latest continental ceremony brought another Mo Salah storyline that will trouble us long after the night in Rabat faded.

Achraf Hakimi was crowned CAF Men’s Player of the Year for 2025, yet Mo Salah didn’t receive a single mention in their statement, despite producing one of the greatest seasons ever witnessed.

It was confirmed in the Confederation of African Football’s official report that the Paris Saint-Germain full-back “was named CAF Men’s Player of the Year after a sensational 2025 in which he won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, French Ligue 1, Coupe de France and reached the final of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025”.

Our No.11 delivered 36 goals and 24 assists last season, fired us to the Premier League title and played a decisive part in Egypt reaching the 2026 World Cup, yet his name did not feature once in the announcement.

The complete omission continues a storyline for Salah being snubbed after last season’s heroics, drawing parallels with the recent Ballon d’Or voting in which no fewer than 11 journalists didn’t include the 33-year-old in their top ten.

This highlights the growing disconnect between Salah’s output and external recognition.

Liverpool frustration grows after CAF decision

For us, the snub lands hard despite the winger being on the three-man CAF shortlist.

That earlier acknowledgement had offered hope that African football’s governing body were recognising the scale of his contribution.

Instead, the outcome adds further weight to the pattern that has followed him being ignored for the biggest individual accolades.

Salah’s achievements stand alone in 2025

While Hakimi enjoyed a decorated year, the Egyptian’s numbers remain unmatched.

With Liverpool battling to steady our title defence after the heavy defeat at Manchester City, the timing of this latest slight on our greatest modern goalscorer will feel especially pointed.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile