Keane says one failed summer move is now haunting Liverpool

Liverpool’s growing need for defensive cover has taken another twist after Roy Keane suggested our summer business left a critical Marc Guehi-shaped gap.
Keane says Liverpool will regret not signing Guehi
Speaking on The Overlap and shared via CaughtOffside, Roy Keane delivered a blunt assessment of our decision not to complete the Marc Guehi deal.
“They’ll regret that decision as well, Guehi in the summer, won’t they,” the Irishman said. “That looks worse now, the more you look at it.”
The ex-Manchester United captain argued that missing out on the Crystal Palace defender, even after we pushed negotiations to the final hours of the window, has become more glaring with every game.
We have conceded 17 goals in our opening 11 Premier League matches, a figure that places us among the leakiest defences in the top half.
Our 3–0 defeat at Manchester City, where we failed to register a single shot on target until the 76th minute, showcased this too.
This, according to Keane, is exactly why securing a player with Guehi’s profile should have been prioritised.
Liverpool’s interest though has not gone away.
Liverpool still confident of securing Guehi despite Real Madrid interest
Reports this month have suggested that the England international remains strongly linked with us for either January or the summer window, with Lewis Steele stating Guehi has given us his word.
Sources in Spain are also insisting the Premier League champions remain his preferred destination.
With Bruno Alemany’s explanation on El Bar, where he insisted “Liverpool have it pretty much wrapped up” despite Real Madrid monitoring the situation.
Keane’s warning simply adds fuel to an already familiar narrative.
With our defensive record slipping and our league position at risk, failing to strengthen in this area has put more scrutiny on Arne Slot in his second season.
Whether or not the 25-year-old arrives in January could be one of the defining stories of the campaign.
Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile
As dealt with on another footy website (Coff, sorry EotK), Roy is still probably playing for Utd, or is having a little wind-up at LFC’s expense in time for another of his former clubs visiting Anfield.
Is it ignorance or deliberate misrepresentation of the facts behind his opinion over the Guehi transfer problem in the summer.
Perhaps he was a tad emotional ?
We love you, Roy !😃
I think alot of them are blaming liverpool for not making the move earlier and thus resulting in the collapse in the deal which is too late for negotiations in the transfer window. Edwards and Hughes are geniuses in the transfer field and always get the best economical deal in the interest of the club. Imagine man u have the 2 of them, they would not have wasted so much money on Sancho, hojlund etc etc
I imagine a lot of ’em aren’t sticking to facts to spout tabloid style publicity, pal.😃
Liverpool played fair by Marc’s wishes and Palace’s haggling.
It was circumstances beyond both LFC and Palace’s control that led to the collapse.
Can’t talk too much about the Hojlund issue, but he clearly looks highly frustrated on the pitch (he did in the Scotland game too).
The Sancho issue was clearly a lack of trust in the communication between the board, Ten Hag and the player.
Sancho clearly felt he was lied to in order to get him to sign.
I’d imagine there’s something of a similar nature happening with that whopper of a deal Rashford signed.
Whatever’s going on behind the scenes at Utd is their business.