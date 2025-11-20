Keane says one failed summer move is now haunting Liverpool

Pictures via The Overlap on YouTube

Liverpool’s growing need for defensive cover has taken another twist after Roy Keane suggested our summer business left a critical Marc Guehi-shaped gap.

Keane says Liverpool will regret not signing Guehi

Speaking on The Overlap and shared via CaughtOffside, Roy Keane delivered a blunt assessment of our decision not to complete the Marc Guehi deal.

“They’ll regret that decision as well, Guehi in the summer, won’t they,” the Irishman said. “That looks worse now, the more you look at it.”

The ex-Manchester United captain argued that missing out on the Crystal Palace defender, even after we pushed negotiations to the final hours of the window, has become more glaring with every game.

We have conceded 17 goals in our opening 11 Premier League matches, a figure that places us among the leakiest defences in the top half.

Our 3–0 defeat at Manchester City, where we failed to register a single shot on target until the 76th minute, showcased this too.

This, according to Keane, is exactly why securing a player with Guehi’s profile should have been prioritised.

Liverpool’s interest though has not gone away.

Liverpool still confident of securing Guehi despite Real Madrid interest

Reports this month have suggested that the England international remains strongly linked with us for either January or the summer window, with Lewis Steele stating Guehi has given us his word.

Sources in Spain are also insisting the Premier League champions remain his preferred destination.

With Bruno Alemany’s explanation on El Bar, where he insisted “Liverpool have it pretty much wrapped up” despite Real Madrid monitoring the situation.

Keane’s warning simply adds fuel to an already familiar narrative.

With our defensive record slipping and our league position at risk, failing to strengthen in this area has put more scrutiny on Arne Slot in his second season.

Whether or not the 25-year-old arrives in January could be one of the defining stories of the campaign.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile