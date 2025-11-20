‘What are you going on?’ – Ian Wright and Roy Keane disagree on Liverpool v Forest predictions

Pictures via The Overlap on YouTube

There’s been no shortage of noise around Liverpool as pundits continue to argue over what comes next for us after the latest international break.

Liverpool prediction split ignites panel debate

The Overlap produced a brilliantly chaotic exchange as Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Roy Keane, Ian Wright and Wayne Rooney tried to agree on a result for our meeting with Nottingham Forest.

It was Carragher and Neville against Keane, Wright and Rooney – with both teams debating their final score predictions.

Neville opened with: “What are you thinking?” Carragher simply answered: “Liverpool.”

That set the tone, as the former Manchester United man added: “Okay, I’ll go with that. 2-1 Liverpool.”

Wright wasn’t convinced, bringing up Sean Dyche’s side with: “I don’t know. Dychey!”

Forest’s unusual history at Anfield entered the debate when Neville said: “They [Forest] were the only team to win there last year, weren’t they?”

Carragher quickly corrected that by pointing out they’ve changed boss since then with: “Yeah, but with a different manager.”

2-1 was locked in and then the next team started their attempt at predicting the score.

Wright tried to push for an upset, saying: “Forest. I’m going Forest [to win].”

Keane interrupted with: “You fancy forest to win at Liverpool? No.”

Neville scoffed: “That’s a meme that on Sunday when they beat Liverpool on Saturday night, ‘You fancy Forest to win at Liverpool?’”

Wright pressed the issue: “So, what are you going on for the fact that Liverpool are going to win?”

Keane then doubled down on Anfield form, saying: “Their home record, because they’re still at home, their home record is still very good.”

Wright still wasn’t convinced, claiming: “Forest will make it very difficult for them.”

Neville joined in with: “United beat them [Liverpool at Anfield], Roy.”

Keane finished with: “Forest to win two years in a row?”

Wright offered: “1-1?”

Keane committed to: “I think 3-1, I don’t want to copy them [saying 2-1].” Rooney also chimed in with: “I think 3-1.”

Wright concluded: “We going 3-1? Right.”

Alisson boost and Barnes prediction give Liverpool renewed belief

While pundits debate the result, we’ve received a significant lift from the news that Alisson Becker is close to returning to action – the Brazilian is due back in full training after recovering from a hamstring problem.

That update will of course be a welcome boost to the squad, to have the best in the world – back in our net.

Liverpool haven’t been in the best form but with this run of fixtures being the longest without an international break, as well as not featuring many ‘big’ games, we should be set for a return to form.

John Barnes shared this view on our upcoming matches: “We’re finding our feet and these are still young and inexperienced players for the Premier League, so I’ll give them this season,” before adding: “I think we’ll be third… but moving forward we’re in a healthy place.”

His belief that form will turn soon should resonate considering the squad we have on offer and the upcoming games.

With Arsenal still top and the table congested behind them, this weekend feels like the right moment for Arne Slot to push us back towards the level we expect.

You can watch the debate over Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest (from 58:17) via The Overlap on YouTube:

