Arne Slot signals major Liverpool boost as Alisson nears comeback

Liverpool have been without our world-class No.1 for eight matches, but our boss has offered hope with an encouraging update on Alisson Becker ahead of the Nottingham Forest clash.

Alisson back in training and ready to start

The Brazilian goalkeeper has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury during the 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray at the end of September, missing a period in which we’ve struggled significantly, taking just three wins from eight matches.

Speaking in his pre-Forest press conference, our 47-year-old head coach confirmed: “Alisson trained last week and this week so he will be able to play if things work out today.”

The measured approach to his return suggests the club have prioritised getting him fully fit over rushing him back, a welcome strategy after our recent defensive frailties.

While Giorgi Mamardashvili has filled in admirably, his performances have occasionally drawn criticism from pundits, including Paul Scholes, who highlighted how much Liverpool miss our No.1.

Alisson himself signalled his commitment to a careful comeback three weeks ago, posting an Instagram update with the caption: “Step by step… Y.N.W.A.”

Liverpool defence hopeful with key man returning

The return of Alisson comes at a critical time. We currently sit eighth in the Premier League table, eight points behind leaders Arsenal, and have struggled to keep consistency in our defensive performances.

Slot acknowledged multiple absences after the international break, with Conor Bradley and Florian Wirtz unavailable, meaning positional changes may be necessary.

Despite these challenges, having our first-choice goalkeeper available gives the Dutchman a boost.

Alisson’s presence not only provides shot-stopping reliability but also stabilises the back line, allowing defenders to play with more confidence.

As Liverpool look ahead to a packed fixture schedule, the timing of Alisson’s return cannot be overstated.

With the likes of Alexander Isak still working back to match fitness, having our world-class No.1 ready to start offers a chance for a defensive reset – a boost both on the pitch and for supporter morale.

You can view Slot’s pre-Nottingham Forest press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

