Slot sidesteps Guehi question and hints at transfers in other positions

There was a slightly unexpected turn in the latest centre-back discussion, and it came from Arne Slot himself rather than the rumour mill.

Speaking to the press, the former Feyenoord coach was asked directly about the likelihood of us moving for a defender in the January window.

The 47-year-old smiled before admitting it was “one of the questions I didn’t expect”, adding that winter signings are “the last thing that’s on my mind, maybe not on Richard’s [Hughes], but it’s the last thing on my mind”.

That answer alone would have eased speculation, but the Dutchman then offered a list of centre-half options that raised eyebrows.

Liverpool centre-back depth questioned after Leoni injury

He explained that “we have at this moment in time, three centre backs [Van Dijk, Konate, Leoni]”, before correcting himself by adding Joe Gomez “of course”.

That reference to our England international might highlight the broader tactical flexibility the 28-year-old has shown, though the omission at first mention will spark discussion at how important Slot thinks Gomez is.

The real concern, however, is Giovanni Leoni being out for the long-term, leaving us effectively with two natural senior defenders for the position.

Our head coach also listed Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch as central defensive options, though he may not have everyone convinced with this idea.

The captain of Japan himself admitted this week that he “hasn’t played many games” and is “not completely satisfied”, though this chance for more game time would surely be snapped up by our No.3.

His ability to play as a makeshift centre-half could prove extremely helpful if the current situation forces creative solutions.

January transfer stance raises questions about Guehi and other targets

When asked specifically about Marc Guehi, the Dutchman simply said the topic “is not on my mind at the moment”.

That will not silence the ongoing talk, especially after the Crystal Palace captain came so close to joining us on deadline day, with Steele recently saying he was “99 per cent a Liverpool player”.

Our recruitment team remain admirers, and the need for another defender has only grown with Leoni unavailable.

Intriguingly, our boss added that “we have other positions at the moment which is a bit more of an issue”.

That line alone could spark an entire debate, particularly with speculation around versatile forwards like Antoine Semenyo quietly bubbling in the background.

For now, though, the message is that we’ll get through the next two months with what we have – even if the January window might end up busier than expected once those “other issues” become clearer.

