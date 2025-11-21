German insider delivers double Liverpool centre-back transfer update – report

Image via CF Bayern Insider

Liverpool’s centre-back landscape may be about to shift again as uncertainty continues to surround two important defenders.

The situation has taken another turn after Christian Falk, writing for cfbayerninsider.com, suggested that Ibou Konate wants clarity over his future and knows the club may look to move him on in January if no contract agreement is reached.

The French international has already spoken publicly while away with France, telling reporters that “my agents are still discussing with Liverpool” as he waits to decide his long-term plans.

The Bayern Munich angle adds further pressure because Falk claims the Bundesliga champions would “love to be able to add one of Konate or Guehi” as they assess the possibility of losing Dayot Upamecano or even Kim Min-jae.

Liverpool’s contract concern with Konate takes centre stage

From our perspective, keeping the 26-year-old seems the sensible outcome because he remains one of the few defenders capable of matching Virgil van Dijk physically, even if his performance at Manchester City – where Erling Haaland rose above him for the opener – will be fresh in the memory.

His increased availability under Slot makes the contractual hesitation even more significant.

Especially after our head coach insisted that centre-back recruitment “is the last thing on my mind” during Friday’s press conference, while still name-checking options such as Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo who could cover the role if absolutely required.

Liverpool still leading the chase for Marc Guehi transfer

Falk also reaffirmed that we remain “in the lead” for Marc Guehi, who wanted to come to us in the summer and had reached the medical stage before Crystal Palace walked away late in the day.

Arne Slot was directly asked about the England international on Friday but refused to be drawn in for an answer but Falk says Palace’s captain is “heading in the direction of Liverpool”.

Adding Guehi would rebuild depth after the departures of Jarell Quansah and Nat Phillips, while also easing the workload on Giovanni Leoni, who is a long-term injury absentee – leaving us low on options at the back.

The dilemma is simple: if Konate does not commit, we will need Guehi even more – though we are likely to need both given the reduced numbers in this position.

The next transfer window could therefore define the shape of our defence for years to come.

You can view Slot’s pre-Nottingham Forest press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile