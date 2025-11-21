Ferdinand stunned as Mane finally lifts lid on what really went on with Salah

Pictures via Rio Ferdinand Meets on YouTube

Sadio Mane has spoken openly about Mo Salah, this time going deeper than ever into the Burnley flashpoint that dominated headlines in 2019.

The former Southampton winger was asked on Rio Ferdinand Presents whether he felt a real rivalry with our No.11.

He admitted that many people “usually say the same” but insisted the competitive edge the pair shared was never something negative.

The Senegalese forward said: “[Salah is a] great player. Good player. Great player,” before outlining how on the pitch, decisions could be clouded by instinct.

This ties into Salah’s own remarks earlier this year, when he told L’Equipe that “the player who provided the most assists to Mane was me”, showcasing how this feud has been somewhat overplayed.

Mane Salah relationship shaped by competitiveness

Mane described himself as “quiet” and “friendly with everybody”, but made it clear that attackers sometimes only see the goal.

He explained that Salah “sometimes passes to me, sometimes he doesn’t”, before noting that Roberto Firmino was “the only one there to share the ball”.

This was no criticism of Salah, or his time at Anfield, it was clear Sadio still has a lot of respect for our No.11 and for the club where he made his name in football.

This echoes what Ryan Gravenberch referenced when he revealed how Mane spoke glowingly about Liverpool and the standards expected inside our dressing room, convincing him to move to Liverpool.

The Burnley moment inevitably resurfaced, with Mane admitting he was “really, really angry” because he believed Salah “should pass to me”.

Honest Burnley discussion shows strength of Mane Salah relationship

The Egyptian King later approached Mane to clear the air, telling him: “I didn’t see you to pass. I just got the ball, I want to shoot.”

Mane revealed the exchange brought them closer, adding: “Since this day we have become even closer.”

The two legends combined for 30 goals in all competitions together, formed part of one of the greatest forward lines we’ve ever seen, and delivered the trophies that defined Jurgen Klopp’s era.

Mane’s mutual respect for Salah remains obvious and strengthens the broader understanding of a relationship that many misunderstood from the outside.

