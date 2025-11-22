‘It is difficult…’ – Emery makes candid Harvey Elliott claim amid Liverpool loanee’s struggles

(Photos by Stu Forster and David Rogers/Getty Images)

Unai Emery has explained why it’s been ‘difficult’ for Harvey Elliott to enjoy more regular game-time at Aston Villa.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan in the Midlands from Liverpool, with the transfer set to become permanent once he makes 10 appearances for the Villans (The Athletic), but he’s been stuck on half of that tally since the first week of October.

Lewis Steele recently claimed that a recall to Anfield is possible for the attacking midfielder, while Pete O’Rourke hinted (via Football Insider) that Villa Park chiefs ‘seem to be having second thoughts’ about triggering a permanent move for the player.

Emery explains lack of game-time for Elliott

Elliott’s case hasn’t been helped by the resurgence of Emiliano Buendia, who’s netted three goals in his last five Premier League games, and Emery was asked on Friday if the Argentine’s form has been the primary factor for the Englishman’s lack of game-time in recent weeks.

The Villa manager replied (via Birmingham Live): “It is everything, because the adaptation is something that some players need more than others, but the team is going forward and being very demanding to achieve individual and collective performance, also the consistency we need.

“Some players, they need more time, or we can speak about how he [Buendia] struggled last year to achieve what he is doing this season.

“Harvey Elliott, he is working very well. He is working consistently. He is a good guy and his commitment to Aston Villa is fantastic. I am happy how he is doing his work here, but now it is difficult because he has other players playing and performing well, for example Emi Buendia and other players.”

Elliott’s complete omission in recent weeks seems strange

While Buendia’s form obviously makes it difficult for him to be dropped, and it’s Emery’s prerogative to select whoever he wants, it certainly hasn’t been ideal for Elliott to leave Liverpool and still struggle for game-time.

We can understand him not starting every week given the attacking options at Villa, but to not play a single minute since 2 October – and not even make a Premier League matchday squad since the middle of last month – seems baffling when the Midlands clubs are juggling domestic and European commitments.

It’s not as if the 22-year-old is a goalkeeper who’s had to be patient behind a fixed number 1; attacking players are frequently substituted on and off, and for him to be snubbed entirely over the past few weeks appears strange from the outside looking in.

To us, it’s felt as though Emery hasn’t taken to Elliott since publicly criticising his decision-making after a 1-1 draw against Sunderland in September, and for all that the Spaniard might say in public, the biggest statement is made by his team selections game after game.

Admittedly it’s hard to see the attacking midfielder playing much at Liverpool even if he is recalled – he started just six matches in all competitions last season – but Anfield chiefs might have to take affirmative action if he continued to be overlooked in the Midlands in the coming weeks.

