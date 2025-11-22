Not Semenyo: Liverpool ‘monitoring’ another Premier League forward amid contract uncertainty

(Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been strongly linked with Antoine Semenyo in recent weeks, and it appears that he isn’t the only forward on Richard Hughes’ radar.

Earlier this week, Lewis Steele reiterated the Reds’ interest in the Bournemouth winger, who Fabrizio Romano hinted is now more likely than unlikely to depart the Vitality Stadium in the January transfer window.

The speculation surrounding the 25-year-old’s future is set to continue throughout the remainder of this calendar year and into 2026, and another Premier League attacker has also caught the attention of the Anfield hierarchy.

Liverpool ‘monitoring’ Jean-Philippe Mateta

As reported by Mark Brus for the Daily Briefing, Liverpool are on alert regarding the situation of Jean-Philippe Mateta, who’s understood to be in discussions over a potential new contract at Crystal Palace.

There are seemingly ‘mixed messages’ over the progress of those negotiations, with some sources making positive noises and others insisting it’s still too early to call, although the ‘feeling’ at Selhurst Park is said to be much more optimistic than it had been a month ago.

One source told the reporter: “Palace are in negotiations with Mateta’s representatives. There’s no agreement yet, but Palace remain calm”; with another indicating: “Arsenal, Liverpool and West Ham are monitoring Mateta’s situation. It’s still open.”

Are Liverpool likely to pursue Mateta with firm intent?

As it stands, the French centre-forward has just over 18 months remaining on his current contract at Palace, so there isn’t as pressing a need to sort out his future as there is with compatriot Ibrahima Konate, for example (the defender’s Anfield deal ends next June).

The 28-year-old, who netted against the Reds in the Community Shield three months ago, has blossomed into one of the most reliable strikers in the Premier League, with 36 goals in the division since the start of the 2023/24 campaign (Transfermarkt).

He certainly has a proven track record in the English top flight, although his age profile doesn’t fit the typical FSG signing at Liverpool. Also, Arne Slot already has a dilemma over whether to pick Hugo Ekitike or Alexander Isak without adding another centre-forward to the mix.

Right now, it’d appear that the Reds’ interest is at a preliminary stage – Semenyo certainly appears to be a much more concrete target – and much will obviously depend on how Mateta’s contract negotiations at Selhurst Park proceed.

It’s nonetheless an intriguing development to keep an eye on over the coming weeks and months as the Premier League champions seemingly eye further attacking reinforcements on top of those who arrived during the summer.

