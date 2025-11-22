Fabrizio Romano has mentioned a very specific date regarding Federico Chiesa’s Liverpool future

Images via Dan Istitene/Getty Images and Here We Go Podcast with Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has mentioned a specific date in relation to the future of Federico Chiesa at Liverpool.

Although the 28-year-old has been playing more frequently this season compared to last, he’s still largely reliant on appearances off the bench, and his only two starts have come in much-changed line-ups in the Carabao Cup (Transfermarkt).

Recent reports from Italy have talked up the possibility of Napoli pushing for a January move for the forward, while rumours of a potential Anfield swoop for Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo have gathered momentum of late.

What has Romano said about Chiesa’s future at Liverpool?

In an update on YouTube in his native Italian, Romano claimed that Chiesa’s desire for now is to remain with Liverpool, but he earmarked the 28-year-old’s situation as one to watch heading into the January transfer window.

The journalist said: “What I can tell you about Chiesa is that the player continues to demonstrate publicly, as do those close to him, that his will is to stay at Liverpool. He wants to play in Liverpool and stay in Liverpool.

“It’s clear that if a month or a month-and-a-half from now – well into January – Chiesa still won’t have found the playing time he’s hoping for, and if Liverpool were to make another signing – a winger like Semenyo who’s a player Liverpool are targeting – in that case we need to be careful about Chiesa.

“I believe Italian clubs will be able to try again during the January window. The door was closed in the summer, by Chiesa and Liverpool, [as] they wanted to continue together.

“Today the door remains closed, but if you ask me what happens on January 20th, based on the circumstances, we should monitor the Chiesa situation in the final days of the window.”

Liverpool can’t afford to let Chiesa leave if Semenyo isn’t signed

The mention of 20 January seems quite specific but ambiguous – could it possibly relate to the date by which Semenyo’s reported £65m release clause ‘must be activated’? (The Athletic)

If Liverpool were to sign the Bournemouth attacker before then, it’d likely push Chiesa down to third in the right-wing pecking order, and his prospects of regular game-time under Arne Slot would diminish even further.

The Reds’ number 14 has been exemplary in his attitude since coming to Merseyside, never voicing a word of dissent or complaint despite frequently being overlooked, and he’s become a hugely popular figure among the Anfield faithful.

There’s no way that he should be allowed to depart unless Semenyo is signed, and even then it’d be difficult to sanction the Italian’s exit, particularly if he isn’t pushing to leave LFC.

Given Romano’s reliability as a transfer reporter, his latest claims should be taken seriously, but let’s hope that Chiesa will remain at Liverpool well beyond the January window, especially if there aren’t any attacking reinforcements mid-season.

