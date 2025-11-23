Journalist claims Liverpool missing Nunez after Isak fails to impress

There will be countless theories about what is going wrong in our attack, but Saturday’s defeat produced another uncomfortable narrative around the Premier League champions.
Writing in The Telegraph, Chris Bascombe argued that “Alexander Isak has been so bad for Liverpool they are missing Darwin Nunez,” highlighting the scale of the concern after our 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest.
His piece noted that the Sweden international offered “no shots on target, no duels or tackles won, and no big chances” during his 68 minutes on the pitch.
That criticism mirrors the broader debate around our record signing’s start to life at Anfield, with the former Newcastle striker still yet to play a full 90 minutes as he builds fitness after a disrupted pre-season and the groin issue that kept him out before the last international break.
Isak scrutiny rises as Liverpool search for attacking solutions
Bascombe’s comments arrive alongside a damning statistic that Isak became the first player to lose each of his first four top-flight starts for Liverpool since Percy Saul in 1906.
Those numbers do not sit in isolation, as our performance levels across the pitch have dipped, leaving our No.9 looking increasingly isolated in an attack missing rhythm, quality and confidence.
The pressure has grown because Hugo Ekitike, the former Eintracht Frankfurt forward, has been one of the few bright sparks this season so far.
Arne Slot needs to show more meritocracy and starting roles should follow form, not transfer fees, especially when Isak is not yet justifying regular inclusion.
Ekitike impact raises selection questions for Liverpool’s boss
There is a clear case for rewarding the Frenchman with a run of starts, particularly after Laura Hunter wrote for Sky Sports that Isak had been “completely anonymous again” in her live commentary of the Forest defeat.
Bascombe questioned how unfit Isak became while training away from Newcastle, describing his physical level as a “monstrosity” for a player who was supposedly keeping sharp with Real Sociedad.
However, writing him off would be premature.
His qualities are proven at Premier League level, and once partnerships form with Florian Wirtz and Mo Salah, the expectation remains that he will contribute significantly. But for now, the plan must change.
Slot’s side need energy and aggression and Ekitike is offering that in abundance.
Isak should be used off the bench until his fitness, sharpness and confidence return, because forcing the issue does neither the player nor the team any favours.
Nunez was starting to show some of his brilliance during pre season. Both are different kinds of strikers. Isak is more of an out and out striker and nunez has the south American flair and skills. His benfica season was a mirror of what he could do.
Nunez wasn’t good enough, most Liverpool fans knew that he would be sold, although he did put a shift in for the team , he was bought to get goals. The same with Isak, although it’s too early to judge him yet. On the evidence of last season he’s proved he’s good enough for Liverpool, only haaland is a better in the premier league. Maybe it’s the style of our football, it’s too slow, too predictable, he’s not getting the right service. At Newcastle they play
direct football and it suited him. Give Isak the right service he’ll get goals, will he improve under slot? I don’t think so.
At the moment team selection is all wrong, players out of form shouldn’t play. It’s farcical playing szoboszlai at right back, when Jones offers nothing in midfield. Change the system, pack the midfield, start dropping players who are not producing and be hard to beat. How can sean dyche organise a team within a few weeks an be more of a team than we are with inferior players. And completely outplayed us and win the tactical battle against slot. Top class managers find solutions, they don’t keep repeating the same mistakes. West ham next, another physical side. Do you sack slot after another defeat, or hide your head in the Sand and pretend everything is fine.