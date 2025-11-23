Journalist claims Liverpool missing Nunez after Isak fails to impress

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

There will be countless theories about what is going wrong in our attack, but Saturday’s defeat produced another uncomfortable narrative around the Premier League champions.

Writing in The Telegraph, Chris Bascombe argued that “Alexander Isak has been so bad for Liverpool they are missing Darwin Nunez,” highlighting the scale of the concern after our 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest.

His piece noted that the Sweden international offered “no shots on target, no duels or tackles won, and no big chances” during his 68 minutes on the pitch.

That criticism mirrors the broader debate around our record signing’s start to life at Anfield, with the former Newcastle striker still yet to play a full 90 minutes as he builds fitness after a disrupted pre-season and the groin issue that kept him out before the last international break.

Isak scrutiny rises as Liverpool search for attacking solutions

Bascombe’s comments arrive alongside a damning statistic that Isak became the first player to lose each of his first four top-flight starts for Liverpool since Percy Saul in 1906.

Those numbers do not sit in isolation, as our performance levels across the pitch have dipped, leaving our No.9 looking increasingly isolated in an attack missing rhythm, quality and confidence.

The pressure has grown because Hugo Ekitike, the former Eintracht Frankfurt forward, has been one of the few bright sparks this season so far.

Arne Slot needs to show more meritocracy and starting roles should follow form, not transfer fees, especially when Isak is not yet justifying regular inclusion.

Ekitike impact raises selection questions for Liverpool’s boss

There is a clear case for rewarding the Frenchman with a run of starts, particularly after Laura Hunter wrote for Sky Sports that Isak had been “completely anonymous again” in her live commentary of the Forest defeat.

Bascombe questioned how unfit Isak became while training away from Newcastle, describing his physical level as a “monstrosity” for a player who was supposedly keeping sharp with Real Sociedad.

However, writing him off would be premature.

His qualities are proven at Premier League level, and once partnerships form with Florian Wirtz and Mo Salah, the expectation remains that he will contribute significantly. But for now, the plan must change.

Slot’s side need energy and aggression and Ekitike is offering that in abundance.

Isak should be used off the bench until his fitness, sharpness and confidence return, because forcing the issue does neither the player nor the team any favours.

