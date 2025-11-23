Analyst highlights unwanted Liverpool record for Alexander Isak

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

There was always going to be scrutiny around our attacking options after the Nottingham Forest defeat, but one statistic emerging in the aftermath has added another uncomfortable layer to the situation.

Football data editor Michael Reid, writing on X, noted that “Alexander Isak is the first player to lose each of his first four top-flight league starts for Liverpool since Percy Saul in October 1906.”

That comparison with Saul – a right-back who joined us from Plymouth Argyle before making 83 appearances between 1906 and 1909 for Tom Watson’s Reds – underlines how rare this start has been for our new No.9.

The former Newcastle striker has endured a disrupted build-up to the campaign, yet the numbers from the Forest match made grim reading.

His 6.0 Sofascore rating reflected a performance where he managed just 14 touches, attempted only one shot and lost possession seven times, while his expected goals value sat at just 0.19.

Liverpool struggling for impact as Isak matches unwanted record

Reid’s statistic inevitably piles more scrutiny on the Sweden international, especially at a time when we needed something in the final third.

Sky Sports’ live web commentary stated Isak “was completely anonymous again” during the loss to Nottingham Forest, highlighting the lack of impact he’s had at Anfield so far.

The contrast with his remarkable scoring run against Forest during his Newcastle years only heightens the focus, particularly when Hugo Ekitike has looked the sharper of the two in recent months.

To provide context, here is how Isak’s league campaign currently reads (via Sofascore):

Alexander Isak – Premier League 2025/26

Metric Value Games played 5 Starts 4 Goals 0 Assists 1 xG 1.14 Shots per game 1.4 Big chances missed 4 Duels won 1.2 (26%)

The numbers make it clear that the 26-year-old has yet to find rhythm or confidence.

Slot faces key decision with Ekitike pushing for starting place

Arne Slot chose to restore the Scandinavian forward to the XI for the Forest match, but the performance will have many wondering whether Ekitike’s energy and movement might have been the more suitable option.

Isak failed to take his opportunity to make a statement against Sean Dyche’s side and with PSV Eindhoven up next, the Dutchman must decide whether the club-record signing needs time, a rest, or a reset.

We have seen slow starters before eventually blossom at Anfield, and writing him off would be premature, but the data paints a picture of a player still searching for sharpness and belief.

The comparison with Percy Saul may be purely historical, yet it speaks to the scale of the challenge ahead for our No.9.

