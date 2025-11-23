‘Apologies’: Jamie Carragher drops Premier League title claim after Arsenal embarrass Spurs

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher said that Eberechi Eze could now enable Arsenal to win the Premier League title.

This followed the Gunners’ 4-1 thrashing of North London derby rivals Tottenham on Sunday evening.

Three points secured at the Emirates Stadium sees Mikel Arteta’s men go 11 points clear of incumbent champions Liverpool in the league table.

Eberechi Eze could be a difference-maker for Arsenal

Carragher apologised for misjudging Eze following his summer transfer to the Premier League champions-elect.

“When Eze came I thought maybe he wasn’t a game-changer,” the former Liverpool defender spoke on Sky Sports’ coverage.

“Apologies. I certainly undervalued the importance of that signing and he looks like he can make the difference for them and they can go on and win the title.”

The 27-year-old Englishman has registered four goals and two assists in 11 top-flight games in the 2025/26 season.

Have Crystal Palace helped decide the Premier League title race?

There’s an argument to be made, with the benefit of hindsight, that Liverpool missed out on what would have been their most important signing of the summer: a centre-back.

Marc Guehi was, of course, very close to clinching a dream move to Anfield in the prior window – only for the Eagles to pull the rug out from underneath Richard Hughes and Co.

Palace, to their credit, opted to prioritise league form and their impending European campaign (secured via an FA Cup final win over Manchester City). It’s a decision that’s currently paying off, with Oliver Glasner’s men sitting pretty in fifth (a point off fourth).

However, with Ibrahima Konate proving an inconsistent and often harmful presence in the backline for Liverpool this term, one has to wonder just how much this setback has cost us.

Meanwhile, one key star Palace did end up selling to Arsenal looks to be a potential difference-maker in the title race.

Eberechi Eze stats vs Tottenham 10/10 rating 3 goals 1 big chance created 1 key pass 3/3 dribbles completed 6/8 ground duels won

* Eberechi Eze stats from Arsenal 4 – 1 Tottenham in the Premier League (Sofascore)

Would Liverpool be vastly better with Marc Guehi?

On his day, the French international is, of course, an astonishingly good defender.

That said, some defensive mishaps this term – coupled with his comparative struggles on the ball to talismanic defensive partner Virgil van Dijk – have inspired fresh concerns over his long-term Liverpool future.

In Marc Guehi, however, Arne Slot would have been able to call upon a dream centre-back duo with genuine prowess on the ball.

Virgil van Dijk stats Ibrahima Konate stats Marc Guehi stats Pass accuracy 90.2% 90.4% 86.6% Accurate long balls 3.83 1.93 2.55 Long ball accuracy 49.5% 52.5% 41.2% Chances created 0.33 0.46 0.64 Shot-creating actions 1.33 0.99 1.53

* Marc Guehi stats per 90 in the 2025/26 season (Fotmob) and over the last 365 days (Fbref)

We still think there are so many issues across the pitch at the moment that the England international couldn’t possibly hope to solve on his own.

But one gets the impression that it would have made Liverpool a little more solid at the back and even more dangerous in possession, being able to trust either centre-half to move the ball well and with purpose.

