Journalist highlights surprising Liverpool impact as Ngumoha outshines senior forward in cameo

There was always going to be discussion around fresh ideas after the Nottingham Forest defeat, and one name emerging from the analysis has placed the spotlight firmly on a 17-year-old who continues to offer moments of encouragement.

Writing on X, journalist Bence Bocsak noted that “In just 12 minutes on the pitch Rio Ngumoha completed 3 dribbles (100% completion) which was more than Cody Gakpo (2) yesterday… he also created a chance, won 3/4 duels and made 2 recoveries.”

For the teenager to produce that level of influence in such a difficult environment says everything about his confidence and approach, especially given the circumstances of his introduction with the game already lost.

Ngumoha came on for Curtis Jones and immediately carried the ball with an authority that belied his age.

His Sofascore numbers from the Forest match underline that impact.

Rio Ngumoha vs Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

Metric Value Minutes 12 Dribbles (succ.) 3 (3) Touches 14 Key passes 1 Recoveries 2 Duels won 3/4 Pass accuracy 71%

Liverpool may need Ngumoha as attacking issues continue this season

With results deteriorating, the idea of granting the youngster greater minutes no longer feels drastic.

His brief league outings have been consistently sharp and the wider sample shows why he may now be pushing for a start.

Ngumoha – Premier League 2025/26 (via Sofascore)

Metric Value Apps 5 Starts 0 Minutes 66 Goals 1 xG 0.36 Dribbles per game 0.8 (67%) Pass accuracy 89%

The clarity in his decision-making is becoming a pattern, and it echoes what he showed on international duty this week, where Ngumoha recorded an assist against Lithuania and then scored against Latvia for England U19s.

Ngumoha has shown promise before after terrifying Palace defence

This is not the first time he has injected energy into us.

During his last start, the league cup defeat to Crystal Palace, the teenager “had Palace terrified… constantly running at them and causing problems,” according to one live report, which also highlighted his ability to drag defenders out of shape.

Arne Slot has not rushed his development, but given the lack of incision across recent games, the case for handing the No.73 more meaningful minutes is becoming increasingly compelling.

He remains raw, and nobody expects him to fix everything, but with our attack lacking spark, the numbers suggest Ngumoha is doing more than enough to be considered part of the solution.

