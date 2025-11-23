Gravenberch “completely disappeared again” for Liverpool: ESPN pundit

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s tactics will be debated all week and the latest analysis centres on one figure who was praised last season but challenged heavily after our defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Nicol’s assessment of Gravenberch and what it means for Liverpool

Speaking on ESPN FC, former defender Steve Nicol argued that Ryan Gravenberch “has escaped criticism so far” and claimed last season’s strong performer has “completely disappeared again.”

The ex-Red said our No.38 “was maybe Liverpool’s best player last year” behind Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk, highlighting how the Dutch midfielder “started attacks” and consistently made the right decisions.

Nicol’s main criticism now focused on the defensive side of his role.

He insisted the 23-year-old’s job is to “be that block in front of the back four, order the other two around” and “fill in behind and cover the holes,” but added: “He has done none of that this year.”

He acknowledged the injury Gravenberch suffered earlier in the season but still concluded that the midfielder is underperforming at present and the Forest game undoubtedly fuelled his point.

According to SofaScore, the former Bayern Munich man produced 67/70 accurate passes (96%), two interceptions, three recoveries, five ground duels won, and no key passes, ending the match with a 6.4 rating.

The accuracy was high but the lack of creativity and defensive control stood out in a performance that was sub-par across the entire team.

Why Liverpool still need Gravenberch and why perspective matters

It feels harsh to suggest he alone was the issue when we know how much he was missed before the wins over Aston Villa and Real Madrid.

Arne Slot clearly trusts him in that screening role ahead of Wataru Endo, and the Dutchman has the quality to turn his form around.

Van Dijk said “everyone has to take responsibility” after the Forest defeat, a message that naturally includes our No.38.

Meanwhile, criticism from Pierre van Hooijdonk during the Netherlands’ draw with Poland – where he branded some moments “laziness” – shows that the midfielder is not currently at his best.

Gravenberch has the talent to respond, and with ten Premier League starts from 12 this season, he has the trust from his boss to play himself out of this rut.

You can view Nicol’s comments on Gravenberch (from 8:29) via ESPN FC on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile