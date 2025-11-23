Tom Werner’s Anfield presence speaks volumes after Forest loss: BBC

Liverpool’s latest result has sparked fresh debate about the direction of the champions, though the wider story may lie away from the pitch itself.
As reported by BBC Sport’s Phil McNulty, Arne Slot “is no longer trying to save Premier League champions Liverpool from a stumble” after the 3-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest.
He wrote that Saturday’s showing was “a headlong fall into the abyss”, with the performance described as “a full-blown crisis for Liverpool and their beleaguered head coach”.
The significant detail was the presence of chairman Tom Werner at Anfield.
We rarely see our ownership group in the stands, and McNulty noted that Werner “was at Anfield to witness a 3-0 loss… as poor as anything seen at home in recent years”.
That immediately raises the question of why the 75-year-old chose this moment to appear.
Werner visit adds pressure amid poor Liverpool form
For context, Werner’s previous recorded matchday visit (other than for the final game of the last two campaigns) came two years ago when he greeted the squad pre-match, something which was reported at the time as a rare sight.
Last season, John Henry was also spotted during a key period before the summer transfer window closed, demonstrating that FSG attendance tends to be sparing and to carry meaning.
The chairman turning up during our worst home defeat of the Dutchman’s tenure may therefore signal internal discussions about results and standards.
Some supporters will be angered by the form, but the owners’ arrival could be interpreted as either a warning or reassurance depending on how conversations unfold.
Liverpool’s crisis deepens as performance questions grow
McNulty’s assessment aligns with the data showing that we have lost six of our first twelve league matches, matching the 2014-15 struggles.
Forest became only the fourth visiting Premier League side to beat us at Anfield by three or more goals, while our concession of set-piece goals continues to be a major concern.
Slot will feel this pressure directly, especially with Werner observing one of the lowest points of our title defence.
Liverpool have seen similar ownership appearances before and these moments have often coincided with turning points, it doesn’t feel like a knee-jerk reaction is imminent but results can’t carry on like this.
They should be worried. Ultimately they are businessmen and profit and loss is closely inter-related to results and trophies.
It’s definitely a results game atm, Red.😉
Sounds like a pow-wow’s imminent.
The concern now is champions league football next season, last season Liverpool made around 80 million, it would be catastrophic for the football club if we don’t get champions league football next season. You have to be honest, the way we are playing we won’t even get any European football next season. Forest yesterday were organised, they put in more miles on the pitch than we did, they were more of a team, did the basics right, and worked harder. Sean dyche has been forest manager for just over a month.
Forget about the defeats against Manchester United and Manchester city, when you start losing these games there’s no way back. It should have been four or five nil. Slot has also been given 450 million and appart from ekitike, the rest look completely lost. FSG have a decision to make. The last time we were this bad was under Rodgers, who was given money 242 million, and they never produced , and he got
sacked , Rodgers just like slot couldn’t defend set pieces, and paid the price for bad signings. Do you stick with slot and risk no champions league football next season, or bring in a proven experienced manager who’s won the premier league and who has the ability to sort out the defence and bring out the best in big name players. 1965 was the last time we lost back to back games by three nil. We’ve lost 6 games in the premier league already, we are on course to concede 60 goals in a season. How bad as it got to get before you replace the manager. It’s going to get far worse the longer FSG dither and do do nothing. Save the season with change or watch the the club sink.