Tom Werner’s Anfield presence speaks volumes after Forest loss: BBC

Liverpool’s latest result has sparked fresh debate about the direction of the champions, though the wider story may lie away from the pitch itself.

As reported by BBC Sport’s Phil McNulty, Arne Slot “is no longer trying to save Premier League champions Liverpool from a stumble” after the 3-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest.

He wrote that Saturday’s showing was “a headlong fall into the abyss”, with the performance described as “a full-blown crisis for Liverpool and their beleaguered head coach”.

The significant detail was the presence of chairman Tom Werner at Anfield.

We rarely see our ownership group in the stands, and McNulty noted that Werner “was at Anfield to witness a 3-0 loss… as poor as anything seen at home in recent years”.

That immediately raises the question of why the 75-year-old chose this moment to appear.

Werner visit adds pressure amid poor Liverpool form

For context, Werner’s previous recorded matchday visit (other than for the final game of the last two campaigns) came two years ago when he greeted the squad pre-match, something which was reported at the time as a rare sight.

Last season, John Henry was also spotted during a key period before the summer transfer window closed, demonstrating that FSG attendance tends to be sparing and to carry meaning.

The chairman turning up during our worst home defeat of the Dutchman’s tenure may therefore signal internal discussions about results and standards.

Some supporters will be angered by the form, but the owners’ arrival could be interpreted as either a warning or reassurance depending on how conversations unfold.

Liverpool’s crisis deepens as performance questions grow

McNulty’s assessment aligns with the data showing that we have lost six of our first twelve league matches, matching the 2014-15 struggles.

Forest became only the fourth visiting Premier League side to beat us at Anfield by three or more goals, while our concession of set-piece goals continues to be a major concern.

Slot will feel this pressure directly, especially with Werner observing one of the lowest points of our title defence.

Liverpool have seen similar ownership appearances before and these moments have often coincided with turning points, it doesn’t feel like a knee-jerk reaction is imminent but results can’t carry on like this.

