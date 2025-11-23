Van Dijk makes blunt admission after Anfield collapse as defensive warning issued

There was always going to be scrutiny after our latest setback, but the scale of the collapse against Nottingham Forest has placed even greater attention on what Virgil van Dijk had to say.
Speaking to Premier League Productions (via BBC Sport), our captain offered a brutally honest assessment of the 3-0 defeat, admitting: “We concede too many easy goals,” before outlining how the first setback immediately unsettled the team as the game unravelled.
The 34-year-old centre-back referenced the opener, saying: “They scored obviously from a set piece again… we were not good in terms of battles, challenges, the fight, too rushed…
“Everyone is disappointed, like they should be, because losing at home to Nottingham Forest is, in my eyes, very bad. That’s the least I can say about it.”
The Dutch international went further, stressing that nerves only arrived after conceding and insisting the group cannot simply talk their way out of this difficult spell, adding: “It will take a lot of hard work.”
His comments came on a day where Forest became only the fourth away side to win at Anfield by three or more goals in Premier League history.
Liverpool defensive issues exposed again after Forest defeat
Van Dijk’s core message focused on responsibility, saying: “Everyone in the team has to take responsibility as well… those goals we conceded are far too easy and we all have to look in the mirror.”
This reinforced the themes raised by Martin Keown who said that “the wheels are coming off now for Arne Slot and Liverpool”, a line that shows how much of a bad position we are in.
Arne Slot entered this season with a title to defend, yet this now feels like an unattainable target.
Wayne Rooney also delivered his verdict: “Forest looked comfortable,” a passage that matches Van Dijk’s point about losing key duels and struggling to respond after conceding.
Van Dijk urges Liverpool to stay together as pressure grows
Despite the severity of the performance, the former Southampton defender refused to turn on supporters, making clear: “I can’t decide what the supporters are doing if they leave early… they will be there with us when we come out of this.”
This echoes his long-standing leadership style during previous difficult spells, this is a time to stick together not turn on each other.
His insistence that “we will bounce back but it doesn’t happen overnight” is likely to guide squad discussions at Kirkby this week as the reigning champions prepare for what now feels like a defining stretch in our season.
The next fixture may not mathematically decide anything, but mentally, it already feels vital.
I feel for him. He is towards the end of his career and he wants to end it off with a bang but this has to happen. We will brave through the storm together and be back as soon as possible.
Once you start to see Liverpool supporters booing at the end and leaving in the thousands before the final whistle you know that the manager is now on borrowed time. We look like a disorganised rabble that isn’t coached properly, just like Manchester United were under Eric ten hag. It’s not only individual mistakes but collectively it’s a mess. You can pick mistakes in the three goals yesterday, it should have been four or five nil. Do the players believe in slot anymore, or it the start of a manager who’s lost the dressing room. The decline has been gradual, the last six months of last season, we only won the league because of what Salah did. You think it’s bad now, you ain’t seen nothing yet, when you are this bad you must make change, otherwise there won’t be any European football next season, the club will lose 80 million in champions league revenues. We are sinking fast under another Dutch manager where so many have failed before.
Actually last season when slot won the league title, there were many comments saying slot won the league because of klopp’s players. Perhaps it’s ego/pride, there is a drastic change during the summer. I will say slot has his own style of play and he shouldn’t be bothered about such comments. Klopp did not win the title with these players. What’s done is done and we cannot reverse reality. We can support the team and slot will get his acts together for the sake of his own career. But like I mentioned, I don’t believe he is that stubborn to start kerkez and isak. There must be some instructions behind the scenes that demand these new signings to be played.
I’m a retired old man. When I was working, I have different subordinates and some of them are not hired by me but by my boss before my time. Due to the hierarchical demands, such workers continue to stay in the company and I have no control over it. Sounds similar to slot’s situation?
Slot won the league with essentially Klopp’s side. That cannot be argued about.
The difference with Liverpool was Arne got them to show more steely determination in enough games to make the difference.
City did have an early to mid-season dip with injuries to key players and some getting older with longer recovery times.
Arsenal had stagnated for a season.
They look to have found a few more tweaks so far this season.
To reference Einstein, it’s all relative.