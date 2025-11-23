Van Dijk makes blunt admission after Anfield collapse as defensive warning issued

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

There was always going to be scrutiny after our latest setback, but the scale of the collapse against Nottingham Forest has placed even greater attention on what Virgil van Dijk had to say.

Speaking to Premier League Productions (via BBC Sport), our captain offered a brutally honest assessment of the 3-0 defeat, admitting: “We concede too many easy goals,” before outlining how the first setback immediately unsettled the team as the game unravelled.

The 34-year-old centre-back referenced the opener, saying: “They scored obviously from a set piece again… we were not good in terms of battles, challenges, the fight, too rushed…

“Everyone is disappointed, like they should be, because losing at home to Nottingham Forest is, in my eyes, very bad. That’s the least I can say about it.”

The Dutch international went further, stressing that nerves only arrived after conceding and insisting the group cannot simply talk their way out of this difficult spell, adding: “It will take a lot of hard work.”

His comments came on a day where Forest became only the fourth away side to win at Anfield by three or more goals in Premier League history.

Liverpool defensive issues exposed again after Forest defeat

Van Dijk’s core message focused on responsibility, saying: “Everyone in the team has to take responsibility as well… those goals we conceded are far too easy and we all have to look in the mirror.”

This reinforced the themes raised by Martin Keown who said that “the wheels are coming off now for Arne Slot and Liverpool”, a line that shows how much of a bad position we are in.

Arne Slot entered this season with a title to defend, yet this now feels like an unattainable target.

Wayne Rooney also delivered his verdict: “Forest looked comfortable,” a passage that matches Van Dijk’s point about losing key duels and struggling to respond after conceding.

Van Dijk urges Liverpool to stay together as pressure grows

Despite the severity of the performance, the former Southampton defender refused to turn on supporters, making clear: “I can’t decide what the supporters are doing if they leave early… they will be there with us when we come out of this.”

This echoes his long-standing leadership style during previous difficult spells, this is a time to stick together not turn on each other.

His insistence that “we will bounce back but it doesn’t happen overnight” is likely to guide squad discussions at Kirkby this week as the reigning champions prepare for what now feels like a defining stretch in our season.

The next fixture may not mathematically decide anything, but mentally, it already feels vital.

