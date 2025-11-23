How Van Dijk stunned teammates with furious tunnel message after Forest loss – report

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The noise around Liverpool’s response to the Forest defeat continues to build, but the latest insight into what happened inside Anfield might point to where our turnaround begins.

Van Dijk anger after Forest defeat shows leadership

According to Andy Hunter for The Guardian, our captain was “much louder” than usual as he addressed the squad in the tunnel following the 3-0 defeat.

The 34-year-old demanded accountability from every member of the dressing room. “You should be angry,” the Dutch international insisted, underlining the intensity of the moment.

“The main thing for me is that everyone has to take responsibility.”

When asked whether his teammates are taking responsibility, he replied bluntly: “I don’t know. But you have to do that… it’s the main thing I want the boys to do.”

That message follows on naturally from the brutally honest assessment he gave in another interview, where he said “we concede too many easy goals” and stressed that “we all have to look in the mirror” after Forest became only the fourth Premier League team ever to win by three or more goals at Anfield.

Van Dijk’s reaction links to international decision and deeper concerns

This unusually fierce confrontation also lands in the same week our No.4 confirmed he is considering when to step back from international duty, a reminder that he knows his elite-level window is shrinking.

In that dressing-room speech with the Netherlands, he told his teammates: “I’m proud to be the captain… we have so much quality.”

That desire to lead carries straight into life at Kirkby, where he appears desperate to help us stop the slide before this season slips away.

As reported by Andy Hunter for The Guardian, Van Dijk’s tunnel outburst was not aimed at singling out individuals but at demanding unity and maturity during a period where we have lost six of our opening twelve league games.

Nobody inside our dressing room will have been left in any doubt about what their captain expects now.

