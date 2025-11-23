How Van Dijk stunned teammates with furious tunnel message after Forest loss – report

The noise around Liverpool’s response to the Forest defeat continues to build, but the latest insight into what happened inside Anfield might point to where our turnaround begins.
Van Dijk anger after Forest defeat shows leadership
According to Andy Hunter for The Guardian, our captain was “much louder” than usual as he addressed the squad in the tunnel following the 3-0 defeat.
The 34-year-old demanded accountability from every member of the dressing room. “You should be angry,” the Dutch international insisted, underlining the intensity of the moment.
“The main thing for me is that everyone has to take responsibility.”
When asked whether his teammates are taking responsibility, he replied bluntly: “I don’t know. But you have to do that… it’s the main thing I want the boys to do.”
That message follows on naturally from the brutally honest assessment he gave in another interview, where he said “we concede too many easy goals” and stressed that “we all have to look in the mirror” after Forest became only the fourth Premier League team ever to win by three or more goals at Anfield.
Van Dijk’s reaction links to international decision and deeper concerns
This unusually fierce confrontation also lands in the same week our No.4 confirmed he is considering when to step back from international duty, a reminder that he knows his elite-level window is shrinking.
In that dressing-room speech with the Netherlands, he told his teammates: “I’m proud to be the captain… we have so much quality.”
That desire to lead carries straight into life at Kirkby, where he appears desperate to help us stop the slide before this season slips away.
As reported by Andy Hunter for The Guardian, Van Dijk’s tunnel outburst was not aimed at singling out individuals but at demanding unity and maturity during a period where we have lost six of our opening twelve league games.
Nobody inside our dressing room will have been left in any doubt about what their captain expects now.
Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile
Our game is way too slow and predictable. We are not supporting the offensive man on the ball in the middle of the park and as a result, we suffer when we lose the ball. This is a coaching problem.
Are the players letting down the manager or is it something else, because it’s highly unusual for the captain to come out and be that critical of his teammates. It was always going to be harder this season as champions, when you spend 450 million the pressure ramps up so does the expectation. Yes certain players are not doing enough, but surely it’s the manager’s job to pick the right players who’ve been showing it in training that they need a chance. Slot hasn’t helped himself by poor team selection.
It’s baffling that he keeps playing our best midfielder at right back, it just weakens the midfield. If Gomez is on the bench he’s fit enough to play. If you have to play midfielders at right back then play endo or Jones there. Then there’s isak. Right now he’s struggling, play ekitike, these are decisions that any decent manager woth his salt would be getting right.
Then there’s the defending from set pieces. Brendan Rodgers was another Liverpool manager that never could improve anything defensively, especially from set pieces, in the End it cost him his job. Pick the right system for the right players in their best position. I look at the fixtures coming up and I don’t see how slot can survive. You know what west ham will do next week. If you can’t handle the pace physical demands of the premier league then you won’t survive. Just like so many other Dutch manager’s. I could name you a long list of them , but I won’t. Slot reminds me of one, Eric ten hag. Only knows how to counter attack and that’s not enough at a big football club. Any bets slot will be sacked before Christmas. Its inevitable when we are this bad.