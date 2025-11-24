Journalist: ‘Exceptional’ PSG dynamo had ‘seriously considered’ joining Liverpool in the summer

(Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

One Paris Saint-Germain player had reportedly given strong consideration to joining Liverpool in the summer transfer window amid frustration at the Parc des Princes.

In the past six months, the Reds have invested heavily in their attack by signing playmaker Florian Wirtz and two centre-forwards in Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak.

In the weeks prior to the Swedish striker’s arrival, Bradley Barcola was viewed by Anfield chiefs as a ‘dream target’ to consider if Newcastle hadn’t sold the Scandinavian for £125m. While the 23-year-old ultimately remained in Paris, he wasn’t all that far away from ending up on Merseyside.

Barcola had ‘seriously considered’ joining Liverpool

French football journalist Fabrice Hawkins has shared new information as to how seriously Liverpool had pursued the PSG winger in August, and the player seemed to have been tempted by the prospect of a move to the Premier League champions.

The reporter told Canal-Supporters (via Le10 Sport): “The question was raised. It didn’t get much media attention because the club handled it well. In terms of communication, it’s a masterclass. They managed to defuse something that could have caused more of a stir.

“Barcola asked himself some real questions. He was performing well, then they put Kvara [Khvicha Kvaratskhelia] in front of him and he became a starter. Then there’s the emergence of [Désiré] Doué. Little things like that frustrate a player.

“Bayern Munich and Liverpool made very strong approaches. He seriously considered it. The contract extension situation will need to be followed closely.”

Did Liverpool miss the boat by not signing Barcola?

Might Anfield chiefs now have regrets about not closing a potential deal for Barcola in the summer?

The PSG winger has struck five goals in 1,050 minutes so far this season, with only Ekitike surpassing that tally for Liverpool (Mo Salah has also netted five times, but that’s across 1,389 minutes), and the former’s underlying numbers are also quite impressive.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 10% of positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year for several metrics (see below), and his manager Luis Enrique has previously lauded his ‘exceptional’ finishing.

Per 90 minutes Percentile Non-penalty xG 0.48 99th (top 1%) Progressive passes received 15.03 99th Touches in attacking penalty area 8.35 98th Assists 0.41 93rd Pass completion 83.1% 91st

If Barcola were to show further signs of frustration at PSG in 2026, Liverpool could possibly consider a second attempt at luring him to Anfield, albeit with a decision to be made as to which parts of the squad must take priority for sporting director Richard Hughes.

As much as we’d love to have the French winger in L4, the area in most urgent need of addressing is the addition of another centre-back, where backup for Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate is sparse and where the Reds have had alarming problems with 20 Premier League goals conceded already this season.

Nevertheless, Barcola’s situation could be worth monitoring in case a genuine opportunity to swoop for him were to arise.