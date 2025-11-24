‘The reason why…’ – Jamie Carragher agrees with Gary Neville over his stance on Arne Slot

Jamie Carragher believes that Arne Slot should be under no pressure in terms of his job as Liverpool head coach this season, echoing the thoughts of a prominent Sky Sports colleague.
Speaking 24 hours after the Reds’ heavy defeat at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Gary Neville claimed that any talk of the 47-year-old potentially being dismissed at Anfield is ‘nonsense’, having won the Premier League title only a few months ago.
Fabrizio Romano reported on Monday that the Dutchman continues to have the full backing of the LFC hierarchy, albeit with a self-acknowledgement that he needs to inspire a turnaround in fortunes soon after the champions slumped to 11th in the top-flight table over the weekend.
On Sky Sports‘ Monday Night Football, Carragher was asked for his thoughts on Slot’s position at Liverpool after an appalling run of eight defeats in 11 matches across all competitions (and six of the last seven games in the league).
Carragher gives his backing to Slot
While the pundit claimed that the incumbent head coach hasn’t yet earned the ‘unconditional love’ that Jurgen Klopp had from Reds fans, he insisted that ‘there should be no talk’ of him being ‘out of a job’ this season.
Indicating ‘the reason why’, he pointed to a chart which showed that the 47-year-old has won more of his first 50 games in charge of LFC than any manager going back to Bill Shankly.
Slot has also claimed the joint-highest points tally of anyone in that time, even when adjustments are made for those who were managing prior to 1981 when a win earned two points rather than three.
Slot still has more than enough credit in the bank
Despite Rio Ferdinand trying to stir a debate by claiming that Slot has been given a much easier ride from the media than Ruben Amorim when the latter was going through a prolonged bad spell at Manchester United, the Liverpool boss has far more credit than debit in his Anfield ledger so far.
It’s not unprecedented for a manager to be sacked within 12 months of winning the Premier League – it happened to Jose Mourinho at Chelsea and Claudio Ranieri at Leicester – but FSG appear to be far more patient than their counterparts at either of those two clubs in 2015/16 and 2016/17 respectively.
It must be remembered that Klopp wasn’t an overnight success on Merseyside – he finished eighth in his first season at the helm and went through an awful few weeks at the start of 2017 before ultimately securing Champions League qualification on the final day.
He mightn’t have had the chance to pull off that achievement and build a legacy had he been at a different club where owners are far more ruthless. If FSG didn’t dispense with him at that time, they’re unlikely to do so with Slot unless things drastically disintegrate.
The Dutchman needs a prolonged run of good results to pull Liverpool out of their current tailspin, but he’s more than earned the right to be trusted by a fan base who, for the most part, will continue to show him their full support.
This is my opinion, and I don’t want slot to be sacked, he’s a genuine guy, honest after games I really hope he can turn things around. Did slot inherit a great team from klopp. Slot has even said so , he’s been lucky to go into a job with so many good players. So slot inherited a well drilled team that klopp built, in the first six months all was fine. In the last six months of last season when slot starts to put his training methods into the players, and a new way of playing there is a gradual decline. This season it’s now slots team, six new signings with slots approval and 450 million spent. No other manager in the history of Liverpool football club has ever had 450 million to spend. Klopp lived on peanuts to compete with Manchester city and their billions.
There’s no right or wrong Time to sack a manager, should Dalglish have been sacked by FSG after winning the league cup and getting to the ra cup final.
Benitez was sacked after winning the champions league, houllier sacked after winning multiple cups, Rodgers sacked after almost winning the league scoring over 100 goals . I certainly don’t expect to hear the truth from former Liverpool players come pundits on what’s best for our football club. The in club stick together and they are better at judging others. Carragher will never hold back on Manchester United manager’s who he thinks should be sacked.
Once Liverpool star to decline and start showing performances like we’ve seen this season, Brentford, crystal palace, three times, Chelsea, the worst Manchester United team I’ve ever seen, then the football club is in terminal decline. You must make change. Just like we did with benitez, Hodgson, and Rodgers and souness, and Evans, and Dalglish.
The football club is in decline. 450 million has been spent, the title is lost before November. It’s unacceptable for any big football club with Ambition that’s just spent 450 million. Whatever I say is irrelevant, it’s a results business, FSG will look at the premier league table and be thinking about champions league football. Without 80 million next season. They’ve proved before how ruthless they can be , Slot will be sacked before Christmas, 50 years as a Liverpool fan tells me this. You don’t recover when you When you are this bad.
When he is sacked what will Jamie carragher say then . Keep sitting on the fence. I say what needs to be said for the good of the football club.
Its relagation form at the moment, forget about last season. We’ve just lost against one of the worst teams in the premier league by 3 nil. It should have been four nil. We’ve lost three times against a third rate crystal palace team. Lost against the worst Manchester United team at Anfield ive ever seen. Proof again tonight they couldn’t beat Everton at home against ten men. Lost against a poor Chelsea team that lost against Sunderland, lost against brentford who sold their best players and who lost their manager.
So how bad has it got to get before pundits do their job and say the truth, have the balls to say the truth. Whatever decision FSG makes Jamie carragher won’t criticise them . Even if we get relegated. So keep slot even if we don’t get champions league football next season, lose against west ham Sunderland and Leeds and slot has plenty of credit left in the bank.
Give him another 450 million in January and there’s no pressure on him whatsoever. I never listen to pundits whenever they are trying to be impartial about their own club. You never get the truth. It’s a shame carragher wasn’t this passionate when FSG did the dirty on klopp, carragher once said that if FSG let klopp leave there would be riots outside Anfield, fsg would have to leave he said. Klopp wasn’t backed in the transfer market, carragher said nothing, we ended up in the Europa league, carragher said nothing, all klopps staff were sacked, carragher said nothing. We had the best, he was forced out. We deserve everything we get . Especially FSG. Jamie carragher’s pay masters.
Carragher , slot doesn’t have unconditional love that klopp had . So why is that then? . Most Liverpool fans know their football club. Klopp came with passion and charisma and an identity of playing. High risk football, bave, hunting the ball back in packs, pressing , and playing some of the best football Liverpool fans have ever seen. Competitive as the underdog spending one of the lowest net spenders in the premier league, pushing Manchester city to their limit while they spent billions. Look what klopp inherited from Rodgers, and what slot inherited from klopp, with 450 million that klopp would never get under clueless charlatan owners FSG.
Look what klopp achieved. If FSG would have just backed him a bit more, you could add a few more premier league titles and champions league cups. Ask most Liverpool fans, they’ll say that slot won the premier league with klopps legacy. Klopps team. All the hard work was done by klopp. We’ve gone backwards under slot, that’s the truth. Always difficult to replace a great managers, just ask Manchester United fans after Ferguson. It hasn’t helped matters that klopp said he could come back one day. False hope unfortunately, FSG forced him out, he would never come back with FSG running the club. And who could blame him. Do some managers get preferential treatment, yes legends of the club, Dalglish, klopp, slot has lived off what klopp left, he hasn’t proved to me or others that he’s good enough to turn it around. What kind of football are we trying to play then. Where’s the identity gone. Where’s the good football gone. At any big football club Liverpool no exception, when you spend 450 million and go ten steps backwards the manager must be replaced. Forget about the past. There’s no future with this team under this manager. If you can’t see that you shouldn’t be anywhere near football.