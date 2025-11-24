Danny Murphy: Liverpool signings are failing to deliver and Slot needs to make a change

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

As talk around our poor league form continues to escalate, one former midfielder has added another strong opinion to the mix after our 3-0 loss at Anfield.

Danny Murphy calls for big decisions from the Liverpool boss

As reported by BBC Sport, Danny Murphy argued that Arne Slot must make “huge” selection decisions to steady a season that continues to slide.

The ex-Anfield midfielder said: “The expectation is higher because of the amount of money invested was huge, even for Liverpool.”

He added that the our head coach “is going to take a lot of stick over the next week or two” as questions increase about both tactics and personnel.

Murphy stressed that “the reality is that he is the manager and needs to take some responsibility but the players have to look in the mirror”.

He pointed out that “out of last year’s players, only Szoboszlai, Gravenberch and Robbo have gotten close to the levels of last year and that’s not good enough.”

In a notable assessment of our summer business, Danny Murphy claimed that only Hugo Ekitike has matched the standard required of a Liverpool attacker.

“What can Slot do? He has to make some huge decisions, and that means leaving some huge players out.”

His solution was blunt: “Going back to basics. Defending better. Working harder and being more physical.

“It sounds simple but he has to pick his most physical eleven who will defend the best. Don’t be thinking of titles and Champions League – it’s about the next game.”

That idea ties neatly into Wayne Rooney’s belief that leaving out Mo Salah could “send a message” to the squad.

It also sits alongside David James’ more relaxed take that cup progress could be the path to rescuing our season, offering some balance to the extreme opinions currently floating around.

Pressure building on Slot before PSV showdown

The defeat to Nottingham Forest was historic in its scale and damage, with Forest becoming only the fourth visiting team to win at Anfield by three or more goals in the Premier League era.

It left the reigning champions 11th in the table and struggling to halt a run of six defeats in seven league games.

We now host PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday in the Champions League, a match that already feels decisive for the 47-year-old’s second season in charge.

It is clear that opinions around us are becoming firmer with each performance, and Danny Murphy has joined the list of voices pushing for a more ruthless approach.

Whether that involves tactical changes, selection calls or a shift in mentality, the former Liverpool midfielder’s comments underline the urgency of finding a result quickly.

