Dominik Szoboszlai’s Nottingham Forest stats say everything about the player

There was at least one encouraging stat to come out of a painful afternoon at Anfield, even if it doesn’t change the scale of the challenge ahead of us.

Szoboszlai shines despite Liverpool struggles

As highlighted by WhoScored on X, Dominik Szoboszlai produced an extraordinary performance in our 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest, completing 133 touches and 37 final-third passes, the highest recorded by any Premier League player in a single match this season.

That level of involvement showed why the 25-year-old remains central to everything we do, especially on a day when too many fell well below the required standard.

It also follows an emotional international break where he was forced to address criticism and AI-driven misinformation, all after seeing his World Cup hopes snatched away.

For him to come back from that turbulence and deliver such a controlling display says a lot about his mentality.

He was also playing out of position again, yet still dictated the majority of our attacking play. A deeper look at his Sofascore numbers reinforces how influential he was:

Metric Value Sofascore rating 7.0 Minutes 90 Expected goals 0.06 Expected assists 0.43 Key passes 5 Crosses (accurate) 12 (4) Accurate passes 91/97 (94%) Touches 133 Dribbles (successful) 4 (3) Recoveries 5 Ground duels (won) 5 (3)

Those numbers back up why talks around a new deal for him are viewed so positively, especially after Pete O’Rourke recently noted that “talks have started about a new contract” for the Hungarian midfielder.

This update also stressed that he is “happy at Anfield”, something supporters will be relieved to hear as he becomes more influential each week.

Liverpool’s wider issues remain clear

None of this hides how damaging the Forest loss was, with the visitors becoming only the fourth Premier League side to win at Anfield by three or more goals.

The reigning champions now sit 11th in the table and are searching for consistency as our manager tries to navigate a brutal run of form.

But performances like this from Szoboszlai at least give us a foundation.

His passing, intensity and leadership offer something solid to build on as we continue into a crucial spell.

If we can get his contract situation resolved and keep him central to everything we do, it may prove one of the most important moves we make.

