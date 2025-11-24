Joyce: Gomez may not be in Slot’s plans even if he shines against PSV

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

There is another uncomfortable question facing us this week as the build-up to our Champions League meeting with PSV Eindhoven continues.

Gomez faces uncertain role despite potential start

According to Paul Joyce of The Times, Joe Gomez finds himself at a crossroads as he “has played only 43 minutes in the Premier League this term”, with the reporter asking bluntly: “If the manager does not trust him to bolster this defence, at a time of injuries, then what is his role at the club?”

The long-serving defender could be handed a rare outing on Wednesday due to the strain on resources, but Joyce added a pointed concern: “He could play against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday… but will he be rewarded if he plays well?”

It is a question that speaks directly to a growing theme this season, with the 28-year-old restricted to just seven appearances in all competitions, only two of which have been starts, both coming in the League Cup.

Given that we have previously seen him fill every role across the back four under Jurgen Klopp, his lack of opportunity under our current head coach is striking.

That was underlined when both Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones were deployed at right-back against Nottingham Forest while Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong were out injured.

The situation becomes even more complicated when considering that Gomez was recently described as “happy at Liverpool” so long as he is playing.

But he is not playing, and Wednesday may be a rare chance to remind the boss what he can still offer us.

Right-back dilemma deepens after Forest defeat

Calvin Ramsay is another option, and the Scottish full-back had reason to feel disappointed after being overlooked at the weekend.

His strong display on his return to the senior side against Crystal Palace in the League Cup had already been highlighted by our head coach, who said the 22-year-old was “calm on the ball” and showed “composure” in an otherwise difficult night.

That performance, described as “a decent-to-good game”, suggested he was edging back into contention.

Yet neither he nor Gomez were trusted to start against Forest, which left Szoboszlai filling in again rather than operating in the advanced roles where he has thrived.

The numbers from that 3-0 defeat only add to the scrutiny, with Forest becoming just the fourth visiting side to win at Anfield by three or more goals in Premier League history.

As we go into the PSV match, the issue is no longer simply about rotation. It’s about trust, squad hierarchy and whether Gomez still fits into the long-term plan.

If the former Charlton defender performs well but fails to retain his place, the question posed by Joyce will only become more pressing for all of us.

