Drop Salah: Rooney urges drastic Liverpool call for Anfield icon

Liverpool’s attacking structure has been questioned again after the weekend defeat, although the latest outside suggestion focuses on a decision that feels far removed from the real issues on the pitch.

Rooney’s view on Salah and why Liverpool should see it differently

According to BBC Sport, former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney claimed that Arne Slot should consider dropping Mo Salah to “send a message” to the rest of the squad.

Rooney said on his podcast that our No.11 is “not helping them defensively”, adding that “if you’re on the bench and you’ve seen him not running… what message does that send to you?”

The former England forward argued that a big call could “have an impact on the rest of the team”, even while acknowledging that the Egyptian is “a club legend and everything he’s done for the club”.

The context is important here. Salah has five goals this season (only Hugo Ekitike has more) and finished the last campaign with the most goals, assists and won Player of the Season.

His form last year was so extraordinary that even Ally McCoist said recently that “if there’s one player in the country who’s entitled to have a bit of a lapse in his form… because he has been unbelievable”.

Against Forest, the 33-year-old produced a 6.6 SofaScore rating, three key passes, four successful dribbles, 90 touches, 37 possession losses, and one shot on target from four attempts.

Not a vintage display but certainly not the primary reason we conceded three times at home.

Why the Liverpool picture is more complex than Rooney suggests

Salah did not track back often against Forest, but neither did Cody Gakpo on the opposite flank or Alexander Isak through the middle.

Slot’s system rarely asks our advanced attackers to drop too deep, and that has been consistent across his two seasons in charge.

Recent criticism from Germany – where Sport Bild claimed our Egyptian winger is a “problem for Wirtz and Liverpool” due to supposed selfishness – shows how narratives around him can snowball.

The idea that he is suddenly an obstacle to others feels wildly detached from the numbers and his long-term consistency.

Rooney also referenced the emotional impact of Diogo Jota’s tragic passing, saying it “surely has to have an effect”, but insisted there is still “no excuse for not fighting and not tackling”.

We are undoubtedly going through a difficult spell, sitting 11th after 12 games, yet the suggestion that dropping our most reliable attacker would fix the structural issues seems simplistic.

Salah has delivered too much for us, for too long, to be portrayed as the root of a 3-0 defeat that stemmed from defensive lapses, set-piece vulnerability and Forest’s clinical finishing.

