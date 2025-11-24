“Come on…” – Gary Neville emphatically addresses ‘murmurs’ over Arne Slot’s job security

Images via Sky Sports Premier League and Carl Recine/Getty Images

Gary Neville has described ‘murmurs’ of Arne Slot’s job at Liverpool coming under threat as ‘nonsense’ and has given his firm backing to the Dutchman.

The 47-year-old guided the Reds to the Premier League title in his first season in charge but has found the going far tougher this time around, with six defeats in our last seven top-flight matches plunging us into the bottom half of the table.

While Martin Keown has said that the ‘wheels are coming off‘ for the Merseyside club and their head coach after a wretched autumn, he insisted that the ex-Feyenoord boss can’t be dismissed less than a year on from winning the title.

Neville: Slot’s job shouldn’t be in any danger

Neville has agreed with the ex-Arsenal defender and firmly believes that Slot is still the right man to guide Liverpool out of their ongoing slump.

Speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast, the Sky Sports pundit said: “There’s no way that Arne Slot should be in danger of losing his job. I’ve heard murmurs on social media and all that nonsense – forget that.

“Some Liverpool fans will say ‘Don’t talk about my football club like this’, but come on, let’s have some sense here. This is a really good manager who’s a brilliant frontman for the club in the way in which he handles himself. He’s got real class.

“He’s having a really bad time. He’s got to somehow reverse that quite quickly and do something different, and maybe make some really difficult decisions that could be staring him in the face.”

Slot not immune from criticism but is still the right man for Liverpool

Slot will know that he can’t dine out on last season’s title success forever and that Liverpool’s results and performances have been a million miles away from good enough over the last two months, particularly after spending almost £450m in the summer transfer window.

The Dutchman isn’t immune from criticism – some of his team selections and substitutions have been hard to comprehend, even with his options reduced by injuries, and the Reds’ set-piece frailties show no sign of being addressed.

However, we agree with Neville when he says that any notion of the 47-year-old’s job being under threat is hyperbolic for now. The good still far outweighs the bad from our head coach since he came to Anfield, and the win over Real Madrid this month showed that the team is still capable of excellent displays.

The question which must always accompany any call for a manager to be sacked is that of who should come in to replace him. Is there anyone else in the game right now who’s realistically attainable and who you’d be confident would do a better job than Slot?

The Liverpool boss does need to consider changing a few things to arrest his team’s alarming slump, but there’s no currently active head coach that we’d rather have at Anfield to try and instigate a prolonged return to the standards which were set last season.